Website Logo
  • Saturday, June 04, 2022
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

Do you have insomnia? Doctors will prescribe an app now instead of sleeping pills

Up to 800,000 people could benefit from using Sleepio in England

Representational image (iStock)

By: Pramod Thomas

AS MANY AS 800,000 people in England could benefit from a new digital app projected as an effective alternative to sleeping pills for insomnia patients, the national institute for health and care excellence (NICE) has said. 

Now, NHS doctors can prescribe the Sleepio app, which uses artificial intelligence to provide people with cognitive behavioural therapy for insomnia instead of sleep medications, reports said.

Medicines such as zolpidem and zopiclone can be dependency forming and aren’t intended for long-term use.

According to reports, the app provides a digital six-week self-help programme involving a sleep test, weekly interactive CBT-I sessions and keeping a diary about sleep patterns.

The NICE said that the module, which costs NHS £45 per person, was more cost-effective as it led to fewer doctor’s appointments and prescriptions of sleeping pills.

Jeanette Kusel, acting director for MedTech and digital at NICE, has said that the new method will also reduce people with insomnia’s reliance on dependence forming drugs.

The effectiveness of the Sleepio app, compared to sleep hygiene and sleeping pills, was proved in twelve randomized controlled trials, the health agency claimed. 

The Sleepio programme is designed to be completed in six weeks, but people have full access for 12 months. People can complete sessions at their own pace and revisit sessions, a statement said.

The sessions focus on identifying thoughts, feelings and behaviour that contribute to the symptoms of insomnia. Cognitive interventions aim to improve the way a person thinks about sleep and the behavioural interventions are designed to promote a healthy sleep routine.

According to the NHS, most people experience problems with sleep in their life, and a third of Brits will have episodes of insomnia at some point.

The causes can include physical conditions, psychological conditions (such as depression or anxiety) or a combination of both.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

HEADLINE STORY
Did Basu’s views on race cost him top police job?
INDIA
Countries should make long-term policies to deal with soil health crisis: Sadhguru
News
Party, horse race take centre stage at Queen Elizabeth’s Jubilee
HEADLINE STORY
Queen Elizabeth thanked for being ‘still in the saddle’ after 70 years
News
Cheers and some jeers as Prince Harry and Meghan return to UK
News
First female GP leader of BMA subjected to ‘sexist comments’, forced to go on leave
INDIA
This Indian quadruple amputee says teaching helped me survive
News
Asda chair says proposed return of pounds and ounces is ‘complete and utter…
News
Which words were Harini Logan, the Indian-origin teen who won Spelling Bee 2022,…
News
Platinum Jubilee: How UK papers covered Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years on the…
HEADLINE STORY
Harry and Meghan keep low profile at Queen’s Jubilee parade
HEADLINE STORY
The queen has travelled to more than 100 countries since 1952: 8 landmarks…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Kane has eyes firmly set on Rooney’s England record
Tiger Shroff says dismal box office score of Heropanti 2…
Sri Lanka’s top party leaders reach consensus on some provisions…
HH Pujya Swami Chidanand Saraswati’s 70th birth anniversary celebrations kick…
Google collaborates with NGO to launch suicide hotline in Pakistan
Do you have insomnia? Doctors will prescribe an app now…