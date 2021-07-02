Website Logo
  • Friday, July 02, 2021
Trending Now:  
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 400,312
Total Cases 30,458,251
Today's Fatalities 796
Today's Cases 43,360
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 400,312
Total Cases 30,458,251
Today's Fatalities 796
Today's Cases 43,360

Wimbledon

Djokovic into Wimbledon last 16 for 13th time

Novak Djokovic in action during his third round match against Denis Kudla. (REUTERS/Paul Childs)

By: SattwikBiswal

DEFENDING champion Novak Djokovic survived a rocky third set to defeat American qualifier Denis Kudla to reach the last 16 at Wimbledon for the 13th time on Friday (2).

The world number one triumphed over 114-ranked Kudla 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (9/7) to book a place in the fourth round of a Grand Slam for the 55th time.

Djokovic, chasing a record-equalling 20th major, cruised through the first two sets but then had to fight back from 1-4 down and also 1/4 in the tiebreaker before he recorded a 75th win at the All England Club.

“It’s the trademark of every pro athlete that you never give up,” said Djokovic who is halfway to becoming only the third man in history – and first since Rod Laver in 1969 – to complete the calendar Slam.

“I am always trying to give my maximum out there especially when playing one of biggest tournaments.

“When I was a little kid, I dreamed of winning Wimbledon.”

Djokovic hailed his family roots for his on-court passion, which was evidence on Court One on Friday (2), as well as the struggles in growing up in Serbia in the 1990s (during the Balkans conflict).

“Part of it is genes. We grew up in difficult times for my country and failure was never an option,” he said.

“We had to find basic ways to survive, that strengthened my character.

“Also my upbringing in the mountains I spent a lot of time with wolves – this is wolf energy. I’m not kidding.”

Six-time champion Djokovic next takes on 17th seeded Christian Garin of Chile.

(AFP)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Wimbledon
Jabeur overcomes nerves to beat former champion Muguruza
Wimbledon
Federer, Djokovic, Nadal are ‘gods’, but tennis needs devil, says Kyrgios
Wimbledon
Federer oldest man in 46 years to reach the Wimbledon third round
Wimbledon
Sania and Mattek-Sands stun sixth seeds to enter second round
Wimbledon
Wimbledon courts under fire after Serena exit, Kyrgios says ‘it’s a joke’
Wimbledon
Battling Murray reaches third round
Wimbledon
Sania all set to return to Grand Slam stage
Wimbledon
Kyrgios wins five-setter in match held over two days
Wimbledon
Djokovic into last 32 despite series of falls on Centre Court
Wimbledon
‘Heartbroken’ Serena quits Wimbledon in tears
Wimbledon
Federer survives scare to reach second round
Wimbledon
Zverev cruises into Wimbledon second round
Eastern Eye

Videos

Haseen Dillruba Movie Review | Taapsee Pannu | Vikrant Massey…
Abhinay Deo on 10 years of Delhi Belly, a sequel…
Actress Mandira Bedi’s husband and filmmaker Raj Kaushal passes away

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Jabeur overcomes nerves to beat former champion Muguruza
ED summons Yami Gautam in FEMA case
Irrfan Khan’s unreleased film Dubai Return to release on YouTube…
Priyanka Chopra named global ambassador for Max Factor
Madhuri Dixit to star in Amazon Prime Video’s Mere Paas…
Jimmy Sheirgill on unprecedented growth of streaming media platforms amid…