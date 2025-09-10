Djed Spence becomes first Muslim to play for England

TOTTENHAM Hotspur defender Djed Spence made his England debut on Tuesday, becoming the first Muslim to play for the national team.

The 25-year-old came on as a substitute in the 69th minute, replacing Chelsea’s Reece James during England’s 5-0 World Cup qualifying win in Belgrade.

"I was surprised because I didn't know I was the first, so it's a blessing," Spence, who was born in London, said after the match.

"It's good to make history and hopefully inspire young kids around the world that they can make it as well. They can do what I am doing."

Spence’s debut was described as a significant moment for British Muslims, who remain under-represented in professional football despite making up 6 per cent of the UK population.

"It's a moment of celebration for British Muslims," said Ebadur Rahman, founder of Nujum Sports, an organisation that supports more than 400 Muslim athletes.

"Djed has big responsibility on his shoulders - not only is he playing for England, he is playing for Muslims around the world because he is now a role model breaking a barrier."

Spence started his career at Middlesbrough before moving to Tottenham in 2022. After loans to other clubs, he became a regular in the squad and featured in their Europa League final win last season.

His selection for England is being seen as a breakthrough for Muslim players in the country.

"We just haven't had the Muslim players coming through," said Yunus Lunat, grassroots coach and former chair of the FA's race equality advisory board.

"Muslims haven't had enough opportunities or enough role models for young, aspiring players to follow. It's not particularly good that it's taken until 2025 for a Muslim to play for England."

Spence said the moment carried deep meaning for him.

"Whatever religion you believe in, just believe in God," he said.

"Days like today are special because of God, for me. I was a little bit emotional because the journey hasn't been easy. But I am officially an England player now and I am over the moon."

