Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Djed Spence becomes first Muslim to play for England

The 25-year-old came on as a substitute in the 69th minute, replacing Chelsea’s Reece James during England’s 5-0 World Cup qualifying win in Belgrade.

Djed Spence

England manager Thomas Tuchel gives instructions to England's Djed Spence before he comes on as a substitute.

Reuters
Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeSep 10, 2025
Eastern Eye

See Full Bio

TOTTENHAM Hotspur defender Djed Spence made his England debut on Tuesday, becoming the first Muslim to play for the national team.

The 25-year-old came on as a substitute in the 69th minute, replacing Chelsea’s Reece James during England’s 5-0 World Cup qualifying win in Belgrade.

"I was surprised because I didn't know I was the first, so it's a blessing," Spence, who was born in London, said after the match.

"It's good to make history and hopefully inspire young kids around the world that they can make it as well. They can do what I am doing."

Spence’s debut was described as a significant moment for British Muslims, who remain under-represented in professional football despite making up 6 per cent of the UK population.

"It's a moment of celebration for British Muslims," said Ebadur Rahman, founder of Nujum Sports, an organisation that supports more than 400 Muslim athletes.

"Djed has big responsibility on his shoulders - not only is he playing for England, he is playing for Muslims around the world because he is now a role model breaking a barrier."

Spence started his career at Middlesbrough before moving to Tottenham in 2022. After loans to other clubs, he became a regular in the squad and featured in their Europa League final win last season.

His selection for England is being seen as a breakthrough for Muslim players in the country.

"We just haven't had the Muslim players coming through," said Yunus Lunat, grassroots coach and former chair of the FA's race equality advisory board.

"Muslims haven't had enough opportunities or enough role models for young, aspiring players to follow. It's not particularly good that it's taken until 2025 for a Muslim to play for England."

Spence said the moment carried deep meaning for him.

"Whatever religion you believe in, just believe in God," he said.

"Days like today are special because of God, for me. I was a little bit emotional because the journey hasn't been easy. But I am officially an England player now and I am over the moon."

(With inputs from Reuters)

djed spenceengland footballmuslim playerstottenham hotspur

Related News

Worcestershire’s Rehaan Edavalath signs new two-year deal
Cricket

Worcestershire’s Rehaan Edavalath signs new two-year deal

Rajasthan Royals lose coach Dravid ahead of 2026 IPL season
Cricket

Rajasthan Royals lose coach Dravid ahead of 2026 IPL season

Hasaranga Asia Cup squad
Cricket

Sri Lanka recall fit-again Hasaranga for Asia Cup

India's Ashwin eyes The Hundred after IPL retirement: report
Cricket

India's Ashwin eyes The Hundred after IPL retirement: report

More For You

Indian football

If suspended, India’s national teams and clubs would not be allowed to compete in international competitions. (Photo: Getty Images)

India risks FIFA ban again as AIFF constitution deadline looms

INDIA could face a ban from world football for the second time in three years after FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) warned the All India Football Federation (AIFF) to adopt a new constitution by October 30.

FIFA and the AFC sent a joint letter to AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey, expressing concern over the delay in finalising and adopting the constitution.

Keep ReadingShow less
'Sexism, transphobia and faith abuse rise in UK football'

FILE PHOTO: The 'No room for racism' handshake board and banner can be seen as players and match officials take part in the pre-match handshakes prior to the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Fulham FC at Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth, England. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Getty Images

'Sexism, transphobia and faith abuse rise in UK football'

THE 2024-25 UK soccer season saw a rise in reports of sexism, transphobia and faith-based abuse, said the UK-based anti-discrimination and inclusion charity Kick It Out.

A Kick It Out statement said the charity received 1,398 reports of abuse, up from 1,332 last season.

Keep ReadingShow less
Khalid Jamil

Khalid Jamil

Facebook

Khalid Jamil becomes first Indian to coach national football team

KHALID JAMIL made history on Friday (1) by becoming the first Indian to lead the national football team as head coach in 13 years, beating Stephen Constantine and Stefan Tarkovic to secure the position.

The last Indian to serve as head coach of the men's national team was Savio Medeira, who held the role from 2011 to 2012.

Keep ReadingShow less
Euros-Final-Getty

Leah Williamson and Keira Walsh lift the UEFA Women's EURO trophy after their team's victory in the final match between England and Spain on July 27 in Basel, Switzerland. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Kelly scores winning penalty as England retain Euro title

CHLOE KELLY scored the winning penalty as England defeated Spain 3-1 in a shootout to claim the Euro 2025 title on Sunday. The final ended 1-1 after extra time, giving England their second consecutive European Championship victory.

Sarina Wiegman’s side had earlier staged a comeback in the tournament, overturning a two-goal deficit to beat Sweden in the quarter-finals on penalties and overcoming Italy in the semi-finals with another extra-time goal from Kelly.

Keep ReadingShow less
Diogo Jota

Jota scored nine goals in all competitions last season as Liverpool won their 20th Premier League title. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Liverpool’s Diogo Jota dies in car crash in Spain

LIVERPOOL forward Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva died in a car crash in Spain early on Thursday, police said. The crash occurred weeks after the Portugal international got married.

The Civil Guard confirmed that a vehicle veered off a motorway and caught fire shortly after midnight in Cernadilla, in the northwestern Zamora province. The crash resulted in the deaths of Jota, 28, and his brother.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us