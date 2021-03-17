DJ Dips puts a modern spin on classic songs

ACCLAIMED ARTIST DISCUSSES HIS NEW EP AND INSPIRATIONS







by ASJAD NAZIR

BRITISH talent DJ Dips has brilliantly balanced a successful career entertaining live crowds globally with producing successful songs and looks back on his rollercoaster journey positively.

The acclaimed DJ and music producer has used his time in lockdown to produce newly released explosive EP Forever Legends, which sees super singer Badal Talwan take on five classic songs in his own unique way. The songs have a new contemporary spin without losing the original magic.







Eastern Eye caught up with DJ Dips to discuss the new EP, life in lockdown, his musical journey, plans and why he draws inspirations from haters.

How do you look back on your musical journey?

I feel blessed and happy when I look back at how far I have come. I’m just a kid from Southall who fell in love with the idea of entertaining people, through making or playing music. It was always a passion, but I never dreamt it would take me around the world or get me the love I have from people. From starting as a 13-year-old ruining his brothers records to the days of Ominous DJS with my brother Rek, to DJ Dips today, it’s been amazing.

Which of your tracks is closest to your heart?

Gerra De De just makes me proud that it still gets played by every DJ around the world. It’s close to me because it was my first real vision as a producer of putting three of the biggest artists at the time, Miss Pooja, Lehmber Hussainpuri and Kaka Bhaniawala, together on one song and pulling it off. It always puts a smile on my face.







Who has been the most memorable person you have worked with?

I have a long working relationship with Miss Pooja and will always be a fan. So being able to do not just one but four tracks with her was an honour because she is such a legend as an artist and a person. She always demands the best and pushes me more, and more, which is what you look for when working with anybody, for them to test you.

Tell us about your latest EP Forever Legends?

The EP is something I have been wanting to do for a while. Lockdown just happened to be the perfect time. I’m a massive advocate for pushing through talent and to me, Badal is one of the best singers technically in the UK right now. To show off his versatility through some classics was something I wanted the world to hear. It was a good challenge, reworking songs that are already such big hits. I have tried to add the DJ Dips flavour to five of the biggest songs or compositions and give them a new lease of life.

Why did you decide to revisit classics and how did you choose them?

We were in lockdown and I saw a lot of singers doing covers. With Badal’s ability, I knew we could show off his talent by getting him to sing some of the most difficult classics. Choosing the songs was easy. We went with a couple of classic Pakistani and bhangra compositions, as a way for me to not only show my skills, but Badal’s versatility as a singer.







What quality do you most like about Badal Talwan, as a singer?

His natural talent and work ethic. I can ask him to sing practically anything, and he will pull it off without any issue. I have got him to write songs in minutes. He really has the hunger and drive to push himself to the next level, and he has the talent to do it.

Who are you hoping connects with these songs?

I just want to try diverting, even for a little while, people’s attention from all the bad going on right now. Music can always put a smile on people’s faces, so I hope this does the same with whoever hears it.

So, what else can we expect next from you?

I’m always working on new music, whether it be desi or other genres. I have three house singles ready, which you will definitely hear sooner rather than later. Apart from that, I am working on my solo desi album, which will drop at some point this year. I’ll do a few more live streams and when clubs open up, I’ll be back on the live scene too.

How have you coped as a DJ in lockdown with no live gigs?

As I said earlier, you have to make the best of every situation, so for me this is a time where I’ve managed to create this EP, as well as do live streams and most importantly, spend precious time with my family. It has been hard not being able to do live shows, as that’s all I have ever known, but it’s a time where we have all had to adapt. The live streams I have done really helped me connect with a new fan base that wouldn’t normally go to a club.

Has lockdown changed you in any way?

It’s made me appreciate how short life really is and realise that if there is something you want to do, forget about people’s opinions or the noise in the background, just concentrate on yourself and the end goal.

What inspires you today?

Everything and everyone around me, from other artists to members of my family. It’s about pushing your own boundaries and my family helps me do that. Other artists always inspire because everyone has their own story and journey. The biggest inspiration I get is from haters and trolls sitting behind a computer trying to put you down. I’ve had my fair share, but I’ve learnt to use that to fuel the fire because the only way to show these people is carrying on, working harder and being better.

Why should we pick up the new EP?

These songs were made with no audience in mind. It was just a whole lot of fun that Badal and I had. Just listen to it with an open mind and appreciate Badal’s vocal. We made this for people to enjoy and maybe relight the fire under some of these classic tracks. We hope you love it as much as we enjoyed making it.





