Conservative Friends of India to host Diwali event in Leicester

By Eastern EyeOct 28, 2025
CONSERVATIVE Friends of India will host a Diwali celebration in Leicester on Thursday, November 20, 2025, from 6 pm to 8 pm at the Holiday Inn, Wigston (LE18 1JW).

The event is being organised by CF India Co-Chairmen Sir Oliver Dowden MP and Koolesh Shah, Founder of London Town Group of Companies, who have invited members of the community to join an evening of celebration, connection, and community.

Guests will enjoy a full Indian buffet, wine, and soft drinks while hearing from guest speakers including Rt Hon Stuart Andrew MP, Shivani Raja MP and Baroness Verma.

Tickets are priced at £15 and can be booked at bit.ly/cfindiadiwali

Those interested in attending can also email events@cfindia.co.uk for further information or to request an invitation.

