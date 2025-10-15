Diwali Basket Brigade serves over 77,000 meals in landmark UK charity effort

Highlights

Diwali Basket Brigade delivers 5,500 food hampers to families in need across Birmingham, London, Manchester and Leicester.



Initiative provides over 77,000 meals, supporting some of the UK’s most vulnerable households.



Hundreds of volunteers worked alongside food banks and charities to bring relief during the cost-of-living crisis.



Record-breaking reach across four cities

The Diwali Basket Brigade, run by The Diwali Foundation (charity registration no. 1190061), completed its most ambitious charity drive yet, providing 5,500 hampers to families in need across the UK. Now in its eighth year, the initiative expanded to four major cities:

Birmingham: 2,000 hampers packed and delivered



London: 1,800 hampers distributed



Manchester: 1,100 families reached



Leicester: 600 hampers provided



Founded in 2018, the charity has already distributed more than 19,000 hampers, feeding over 76,000 people. With this year’s record, the total now exceeds 77,000 meals.

Community effort and volunteer spirit

The packing events took place on 11 October in Birmingham and London and 12 October in Manchester and Leicester, bringing together hundreds of volunteers from diverse backgrounds. Working with over 50 food banks and charities nationwide, the Diwali Basket Brigade ensured that each hamper contained essential food items and reached households facing hardship.

Deepak Parekh, founder of the Diwali Basket Brigade, said: “In 2025, we reached a record number of hampers, thanks to the unwavering support of our volunteers and donors. Each hamper is more than food – it is a message of care and a celebration of giving, which lies at the heart of Diwali. No one should have to go hungry, and through this initiative, we’re showing that we’re stronger together.”

Every contribution helps bring relief to those experiencing food insecurity

Continuing the spirit of giving

The Diwali Basket Brigade continues to grow, both in scale and impact. The charity is now inviting the public to get involved ahead of 2026 – through volunteering, donating, or spreading the word. Every contribution helps bring relief to those experiencing food insecurity and ensures that the spirit of Diwali reaches those who need it most.