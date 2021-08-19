Website Logo
  Thursday, August 19, 2021
Entertainment

Divya Dutta, Sakshi Tanwar and Saiyami Kher to star in Tahira Kashyap Khurrana’s Sharmaji Ki Beti

Tahira Kashyap Khurrana (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Murtuza Nullwala

Tahira Kashyap Khurrana has earlier worked on a few short films. But now, she is all set to helm a feature film titled Sharmaji Ki Beti. The movie stars Divya Dutta, Sakshi Tanwar, and Saiyami Kher in the lead roles and it is produced by Applause Entertainment and Ellipsis Entertainment.

Applause Entertainment took to Twitter to make an announcement about it. They tweeted, “Applause & Ellipsis present Tahira Kashyap Khurrana’s Sharmaji Ki Beti, a heartwarming, multi- generational story of sisterhood in contemporary, urban India.  Starring Sakshi Tanwar, Divya Dutta, Saiyami Kher and others. Filming now. @AdityaBirlaGrp @nairsameer @deepaksegal.”

In the statement shared by the team, the makers have given a brief about the movie which reads, “A slice-of-life rollercoaster of aspirations, fantasies, families, inadequacies, coming of age and heartbreak, Sharmaji Ki Beti maybe a story of Sharmas, but it promises to strike a chord with people from all walks of life, being a story of mothers, daughters, partners, friends and ultimately, womanhood – the perfect antidote to the default male gaze that dominates popular cinema.”

Well, with such a talented star cast and Tahira directing the film, we surely have high expectations from Sharmaji Ki Beti.

Tahira had recently helmed the segment Quaranteen Crush in the Netflix’s anthology Feels Like Ishq and it had received a good response.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

;

