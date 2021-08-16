Website Logo
  • Monday, August 16, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 431,642
Total Cases 32,225,513
Today's Fatalities 417
Today's Cases 32,937
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 431,642
Total Cases 32,225,513
Today's Fatalities 417
Today's Cases 32,937

Entertainment

Divya Dutta ecstatic as she becomes first Indian actor to be nominated at LA Diversity Film Festival

Divya Dutta (Photo credit: SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Renowned Bollywood actress Divya Dutta, whose filmography is as versatile as it gets with a string of such notable films as Veer-Zaara (2004), Delhi 6 (2009), Bhaag Milkha Bhaag (2013), is on cloud nine after being nominated for the Best Performance award for her film Sheer Qorma at Los Angeles Diversity Film Festival. This is the first time when an Indian actor has been nominated at LADFF.

Directed by Faraz Arif Ansari, Sheer Qorma is an LGBTQ romance that also features Swara Bhasker in the parallel lead. While Bhasker plays a Pakistani Canadian in the short film, Dutta’s character is of Indian origin.

Sharing her excitement, the National Film Award-winning actress says, “My director, Faraz Arif Ansari, gave me the news. I did not know that and I am super excited because this is the first nomination for me, and then being the first Indian, was a big high. This film is doing very special things.”

Recalling her time on the sets of the film, she adds, “Every film is destined. The best thing that happened was the way we shot the scenes. Sometimes, the scene itself goes beyond it, and it has happened with me before in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag (2013), and now, Sheer Qorma. Something beyond the script happened.”

Dutta, who made her digital debut with Neeraj Pandey’s critically acclaimed streaming show Special OPS in 2020), says that the LGBTQI+ community has reacted positively to the film. “Many people from the LGBTQI+ community have been messaging Faraz. This film is doing what it needed to do, reaching out to people,” she adds.

Divya Dutta next will be seen in the upcoming spy thriller titled Dhaakad. The film also stars Kangana Ranaut and Arjun Rampal in lead roles. It is expected to arrive in theatres in 2022.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Biopic on freedom fighter Usha Mehta in the works at Dharma Productions
Entertainment
Riteish Deshmukh and Tamannaah Bhatia headline Netflix’s quirky comedy Plan A Plan B
Entertainment
Vaani Kapoor: It’s interesting to be paired opposite Akshay Kumar in Bell Bottom
Entertainment
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan at the target of trolls over naming second son…
Entertainment
Raaj Shandaliyaa to co-produce Mahesh Manjrekar’s White
Entertainment
Exclusive! Nikitin Dheer on reports of participating in Bigg Boss 15
Entertainment
Prachi Desai joins the cast of Forensic
Entertainment
Rhea Kapoor shares a picture from her wedding with Karan Boolani, writes ‘you’re…
Entertainment
Kareena Kapoor Khan shares a family picture to wish Saif Ali Khan on…
Entertainment
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in consideration for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi
Entertainment
Emraan Hashmi excited about the theatrical release of his next Chehre
Entertainment
Huma S Qureshi: The way we used to work before, we can’t do…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Shershaah Movie Review | Sidharth Malhotra | Kiara Advani |…
Sidharth Malhotra on Shershaah, preparations he did to play Captain…
Nikitin Dheer on Shershaah, experience of working with Sidharth Malhotra,…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Biopic on freedom fighter Usha Mehta in the works at…
Riteish Deshmukh and Tamannaah Bhatia headline Netflix’s quirky comedy Plan…
Vaani Kapoor: It’s interesting to be paired opposite Akshay Kumar…
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan at the target of…
Divya Dutta ecstatic as she becomes first Indian actor to…
Raaj Shandaliyaa to co-produce Mahesh Manjrekar’s White