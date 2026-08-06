Disney turns to TikTok after its reported £745 million OpenAI deal collapses

Disney and TikTok have signed a global partnership allowing creators to use clips from franchises including Marvel, Star Wars and Pixar.

The deal follows the collapse of Disney's reported £745 million ($1 billion) licensing agreement with OpenAI's AI video tool, Sora.

Analysts say the partnership reflects a broader shift towards creator-led content and fan engagement.

Disney has found a new way to put its biggest franchises in front of younger audiences, months after its reported £745 million ($1 billion) partnership with OpenAI came to an end.

The entertainment giant has signed a global agreement with TikTok that will allow creators to legally use clips from Disney-owned films and television shows, including Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar and Toy Story, in their short-form videos. The partnership will launch as a pilot programme in the US before expanding to other markets, with selected videos also appearing on Verts, Disney's own short-form video platform within Disney+.

The move comes after Disney's reported licensing agreement with OpenAI was scrapped earlier this year. The deal would have allowed users of OpenAI's AI video generator, Sora, to create videos featuring Disney characters. However, the partnership ended after OpenAI discontinued the product to focus on other parts of its business.

A shift from AI to fan-driven storytelling

Rather than pursuing another AI video partnership, Disney has chosen to invest in the creator economy, where fans are increasingly shaping how films and television shows are discovered online.

Under the new programme, eligible TikTok creators will gain access to a large catalogue of Disney content spanning hundreds of films and TV series. This means they can legally include clips from Disney properties in their videos, something that has often been restricted by copyright enforcement.

The companies also said selected creators will receive promotional support and opportunities to attend exclusive Disney events through a jointly managed programme.

Disney Chief Marketing and Brand Officer Asad Ayaz reportedly said the partnership gives "creators a bigger stage to share what they've made, and audiences more to discover on Disney+ every day."

The agreement reflects changing viewing habits, particularly among younger audiences. Disney executives have previously acknowledged that many viewers now discover films, characters and franchises through short-form videos rather than traditional advertising campaigns.

TikTok said users created an average of 6.5 million posts related to films and television every day last year, underlining the platform's growing role in entertainment marketing.

Why TikTok makes sense for Disney

Industry analysts believe the partnership is about more than simply replacing the failed OpenAI agreement.

Matt Navarra, a social media consultant, reportedly told BBC News that Hollywood is increasingly moving away from marketing directly to audiences and instead giving fans the tools to promote stories themselves.

He reportedly said studios are now providing creators with the "raw materials" to build their own content, describing it as a significant shift in how entertainment companies engage with audiences.

Gareth Sutcliffe, Senior Analyst at Enders Analysis, reportedly said the partnership helps Disney rebuild its presence in the user-generated content space following the collapse of the Sora deal.

However, he also noted that Disney will need robust safeguards to ensure creator content aligns with its brand, particularly as TikTok continues to face regulatory scrutiny in parts of Europe.

The agreement also strengthens TikTok's position as a major entertainment platform by giving creators official access to one of Hollywood's largest collections of intellectual property.

More broadly, the partnership highlights how the entertainment industry is evolving. Instead of relying solely on AI-generated content, Disney is placing a bigger bet on creators and fan communities to keep its franchises relevant, reach younger audiences and drive engagement across social media.