  • Monday, May 27, 2024
Trending Now:  

Sports

Dipa Karmakar first Indian gymnast to win gold at Asian Championships

Dipa Karmakar clinched the gold in the women’s vault event in Tashkent with an average score of 13.566 in the final.

This victory is a significant milestone for Dipa Karmakar, who had previously finished fourth in the vault final at the 2016 Rio Olympics. (Photo: X/@Media_SAI)

By: Vivek Mishra

Dipa Karmakar made history on Sunday by becoming the first Indian gymnast to win a gold medal at the Asian Senior Championships.

She clinched the gold in the women’s vault event in Tashkent with an average score of 13.566 in the final.

North Korean gymnasts Kim Son Hyang and Jo Kyong Byol took the silver and bronze medals with scores of 13.466 and 12.966, respectively.

This victory is a significant milestone for Dipa, who had previously finished fourth in the vault final at the 2016 Rio Olympics and won a bronze medal in the same event at the 2015 Asian Championships.

Ashish Kumar had previously won a bronze medal in the individual floor exercise at the 2015 Asian Championships, while Pranati Nayak also secured bronze medals in the vault event in both the 2019 and 2022 editions.

“History created at The Asian Gymnastics Championship. Inspirational, Dipa! Congratulations on the #Gold,” tweeted the Sports Authority of India.

Dipa, who hails from Tripura, also achieved another significant feat by winning a gold medal in the vault at the 2018 FIG World Cup in Mersin, Turkey. This made her the first Indian to win a gold medal at a global gymnastics event.

However, Dipa’s journey has not been without challenges. She returned to action last year after a 21-month suspension for a doping offense. Despite her recent gold, she is out of contention for the upcoming Paris Olympics, having finished 16th in the all-round category with a score of 46.166 in the current Asian Championship, which serves as the final Olympic qualifier.

Earlier this year, Dipa finished fourth in the vault final at the FIG Apparatus World Cup in Doha in April. She had also skipped the World Cup in Cottbus, Germany, held from February 22-25, after finishing fifth in the Cairo World Cup from February 15-18.

(PTI)

Related Stories

IPL
Kolkata thrash Hyderabad to win IPL title for third time
IPL
Hyderabad beat Rajasthan to set up final with Kolkata
Sports
Shuttlers Rankireddy and Shetty beat Yang and Yi of China
Sports
British Indian is Pakistan football team’s new assistant coach
IPL
Hyderabad take on Rajasthan for a spot in IPL final
IPL
Dinesh Karthik retires from IPL and international cricket
IPL
Rajasthan beat Bengaluru by 4 wickets to face Hyderabad in Qualifier 2
Sports
Lamichhane cleared to play after rape case quashed
IPL
Starc leads Kolkata to IPL final with big win over Hyderabad
Sports
Yorkshire must seek private funding to survive, says chairman
Sports
Man City secure historic fourth Premier League title in a row
Sports
Kolkata take on Hyderabad for a spot in final

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Dipa Karmakar
Dipa Karmakar first Indian gymnast to win gold at Asian…
Mohanlal to Mammootty: 5 most popular Malayalam film actors
women-top-earners
Fewer top women earners since pandemic: Report
british-muslims-uk-values
Some British Muslims ‘want to challenge’ UK values: Minister
People-smuggling
Asylum seeker ran people-smuggling ring from chicken shop
Veteran Pakistani actor Talat Hussain dies at 83