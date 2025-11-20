Skip to content
Diljit Dosanjh 'Kufar' choreographers defend controversial leg lift saying entire team including stars knew choreography

Shazia Samji and Piyush Bhagat explain the choreography behind the sexy song Kufar and respond to social media backlash.

Diljit Dosanjh 'Kufar'

Diljit Dosanjh on the set of Kufar during the controversial dance shoot

Instagram/piyush_bhagat
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiNov 20, 2025
Highlights:

  • Dance step in Kufar sparks debate online
  • Choreographers Shazia Samji and Piyush Bhagat say it was a team-coordinated, fun sequence
  • Diljit claims he hadn't known about the controversy on set
  • Manushi Chhillar clarifies she wasn’t part of the specific move
  • Song has over 2.9 crore views on YouTube

Diljit Dosanjh’s latest song, Kufar, featuring Manushi Chhillar, has stirred conversation after one dance move caught the internet’s attention. The choreography, particularly a sequence on the line “jannat ke darwaaze kudiye,” drew criticism for being objectifying. Now, choreographers Shazia Samji and Piyush Bhagat have defended the steps, calling them part of a fun, sexy number designed for the song’s theme.

Why the Kufar dance move caused a stir

The moment in question shows Diljit standing behind a woman lifting her leg, which many found unnecessary and objectifying. Shazia said in a Hindi Rush podcast, “The Jannat Ke Darwaaze sequence was actually our favourite. Diljit has sung it very nicely, it was going to connect with the audience.” Piyush added, “It’s teamwork. Everyone on set knew what was happening, from the dancers to the actors to the DOP. I think it was meant to happen.”

- YouTube youtu.be


What the choreographers said

Both Shazia and Piyush emphasised the song’s brief was clear: it was a sexy, international-style number. “Some people perceived it a certain way, and that’s their perspective,” Piyush said. “If you see the song’s teaser, it says, ‘Are you ready for a sexy dance?’ I don’t see anything negative; it was fun.”

Shazia added, “We just got one brief: make it a sexy song. Both negatives and positives will always be said. That’s normal.” They also clarified Manushi Chhillar was not the dancer performing the controversial step.


How Diljit and Manushi reacted

Diljit addressed the uproar in a live video: “Bruh, mai ta othe khada si, aase paase pata ni ki challi janda si” (I was just standing there, didn’t even know what was happening). Manushi also spoke on X, noting the dancer performing the step was doing her job and asking people not to disrespect her. She added that her role in the shoot was hectic but rewarding, with choreography learned in six hours and costumes prepped in half a day.


Kufar’s impact and reception

Released in October as part of Diljit’s album AURA, Kufar has over 2.9 crore views on YouTube. Diljit described the album as “sexy songs for sexy dance,” inspired by fans talking about his aura at shows. Despite the controversy, the song continues to draw attention, with the choreography and music becoming a talking point across platforms.

dance step controversykufar songmanushi chillardiljit dosanjh

