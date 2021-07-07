Dilip Kumar was the greatest and most versatile actor: Imran Khan

Dilip Kumar (Photo by read ROSLAN RAHMAN/AFP via Getty Images)

By: SwatiRana

PAKISTAN prime minister Imran Khan expressed grief on the demise of India’s iconic actor Dilip Kumar on Wednesday (7).

“Saddened to learn of Dilip Kumar’s passing,” Khan tweeted.

“I can never forget his generosity in giving his time to help raise funds for SKMTH (is this the cancer hopsital) when the project launched. This is the most difficult time – to raise the first 10 per cent of the funds and his appearance in Pakistan and London helped raise huge amounts. Apart from this, for my generation, Dilip Kumar was the greatest and most versatile actor,” he said.

Federal minister for information and broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, said that Dilip Kumar’s death marked the end of a golden era in the world of film.

He said, “Yusuf Khan who became Dilip Kumar in the Indian film industry enjoyed extraordinary fame. He was an artist with great talent from whom actors learned the art of acting.”

Apart from being an attractive personality, he received immense love and respect from the people for his artistic talent, said Hussain, adding, wherever Urdu is spoken and understood, Kumar had his lovers.

“An Iconic hero! Dilip Kumar is no more, loved by millions of people in the sub-continent and around the world tragedy king will be missed always,” Hussain said.

“The death of the legendary actor was a great loss for the film world and movie buffs. He will live in the hearts of his fans for his versatile work. I pray to Allah Almighty to rest his soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude,” Hussain added.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senator Faisal Javed Khan also expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of Dilip Kumar.

Faisal tweeted, “RIP Mohammed Yusuf Khan – Dilip Kumar. Truly a legendary actor, humanitarian. His universal acting style inspired generations of actors. He had an involvement with a number of charitable and social initiatives as well. He also got Pakistan’s highest civilian award, Nishan-e-Imtiaz.”

Mohammed Yusuf Khan was born in 1922 in Peshawar, now in Pakistan, was known by the screen name ‘Dilip Kumar’ once he joined Bollywood in the 1940s. He is survived by his wife, Saira Banu one of the leading actresses in 1960-1970.