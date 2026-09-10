Diego Simeone admits Atletico Madrid have a pattern problem, and it's happened twice in four days

Highlights:

Atletico Madrid lost 2-1 to Liverpool at Anfield in their Champions League opener, despite taking an early lead through Marcos Llorente.

Diego Simeone admitted his side are in a "building phase," pointing to the exact same second-half collapse that cost them a 3-0 defeat to Athletic Club just four days earlier.

The result is Atletico's first consecutive Champions League opening-day defeat this century, in Simeone's 14th straight season in charge of the club.

Diego Simeone didn't try to dress up what just happened to his team. Atletico Madrid led Liverpool at Anfield, then lost, in exactly the same way they'd lost four days earlier in Bilbao. Asked about it afterwards, Simeone didn't reach for excuses. He named the pattern out loud instead.

What actually happened in the match?

Atletico took an early lead through Marcos Llorente, set up by Julian Alvarez in a move that briefly looked like it might set the tone for the night. Liverpool responded before half-time through Dominik Szoboszlai, then took the lead through Alexis Mac Allister just after the hour mark, completing the turnaround inside little more than ten minutes of game time. It's now the club's first Champions League opening-day defeat back to back this century, coming in Simeone's 14th consecutive season in charge, a run that includes seven wins, five draws and, until Saturday, only three defeats in that specific fixture slot.

What did Simeone actually say about it?

He was direct, and clearly frustrated with what he was describing rather than the result alone. "We're in a building phase," Simeone said, adding that supporters wouldn't want to hear it but that it was the honest state of things. He drew a direct line back to Saturday's 3-0 loss to Athletic Club, where Atletico conceded twice inside three minutes after the break. "It happened in Bilbao. It's happened here, at Anfield," he said, framing the two results as the same failure repeating itself rather than two unrelated bad nights.

He was equally clear about where responsibility sits. Rather than pointing to fatigue or bad luck, Simeone said the small details that separate a top team from a mid-table one are exactly what Atletico are getting wrong right now, and that most of the goals they've conceded recently have been down to their own mistakes.

The pattern Simeone flagged Result Liverpool 2-1 Atletico Madrid, Anfield, Champions League Atletico led After Marcos Llorente's early goal, assisted by Julian Alvarez Turnaround completed By the 50th minute, via Szoboszlai and Mac Allister Four days earlier 3-0 defeat to Athletic Club, two goals conceded in 3 minutes after half-time Historic context Atletico's first consecutive Champions League opening-day defeat this century Simeone's tenure 14th consecutive season in charge

Is there anything positive to take from the night?

Yes, and Simeone pointed to two names specifically. New signing Cristian Romero, only two weeks into life at the club, was singled out for his composure and sense of responsibility on the pitch. Simeone was even warmer about Julian Alvarez, whose assist for Llorente's opener came just weeks after a summer in which his own future at the club was genuinely uncertain, with reports linking him to a move away before he ultimately stayed. "He wanted the ball all the time, from the first minute to the 90th, and that makes me very happy," Simeone said, a notably personal line for a manager who'd just lost.

Whatever tension existed over the summer, Alvarez's performance and Simeone's comments about him afterwards suggest that particular story has settled, even if the team results around him haven't yet.

What does Atletico actually need to fix?

According to Simeone, discipline in exactly the moments his side keep losing it. He described the issue as a loss of attention and focus lasting only a couple of minutes each time, but with consequences that erase everything built in the rest of the match. Fixing a problem that specific, rather than a broader tactical or fitness issue, is either a genuinely manageable fix or a warning sign that the same collapse will keep recurring until it's addressed directly. Simeone's own choice of words, "building phase," suggests he's betting on the former.