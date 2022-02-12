Website Logo
  • Saturday, February 12, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 4,98,983
Total Cases 41,803,318
Today's Fatalities 1,008
Today's Cases 1,72,433
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 4,98,983
Total Cases 41,803,318
Today's Fatalities 1,008
Today's Cases 1,72,433

Entertainment

Devi Sri Prasad: Meet the man behind the chartbuster song ‘Srivalli’

Devi Sri Prasad (Photo credit: Universal Communications)

By: Mohnish Singh

Music director Devi Sri Prasad needs no introduction in southern cinema. He has scored music for some of the biggest hits in Tamil and Telugu.

Known for leaving no stone unturned to strike chartbuster tunes with every album, Devi Sri Prasad aka Rockstar DSP is currently in news for the chart-busting album Pushpa: The Rise (2021).

Just like the film, the entire album of Pushpa: The Rise has created a massive buzz with songs like ‘Srivalli’, ‘Oo Bolegaa Ya Oo Oa Bolega’ and ‘Saami Saami’ gaining popularity in every nook and corner of India. Innumerable Reels have been made on the songs which have generated millions of views on the internet.

With his relentless success escalating his discographies, the brand ‘DSP’ has become the undisputed topper in the Pan-Indian musical arena with the chartbuster Pushpa: The Rise, thereby creating a new benchmark in all the versions it is released. The success of this album is not limited to the music platforms alone but has become the cherry-pick of social media reels, where the fans have been celebrating the album with high enthusiasm.

Talking about the same, Devi Sri Prasad says, “Pushpa: The Rise has become a memorable movie in my music journey. I thank Sukumar Sir, Iconstar Allu Arjun, and Mythri movies for trusting my approach towards this project. The playback singers, lyricists, and of course, the magical screen presence of actors have been the source of success. I thank all my fans and audiences for showering all the love and blessing for my work, I hope to have the same amount of support throughout my career”

Devi Sri Prasad has got his kitty brimming with myriad offers from leading production houses in Bollywood. DSP has already got his calendar locked upcoming movies in Tamil, Telugu, Bollywood, and a few singles.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Tiger 3: Fresh details emerge on the last schedule of Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif’s film
Entertainment
John Abraham nabs rights to Force franchise; Force 3 on the cards
Entertainment
Dharmendra, Sunny and Bobby Deol to film Apne 2 in London
Entertainment
Neha Dhupia on essaying the role of a pregnant cop in A Thursday
Entertainment
Ranbir Kapoor’s Shamshera to arrive on July 22
Entertainment
Kajol kick-starts filming Revathy’s directorial Salaam Venky
Entertainment
Ayushmann Khurrana to return to headline Dream Girl 2
Lata
The nightingale who soared high
Lata
‘It is sadly time to say goodbye and salute a true Bharat Ratna’
Lata
‘Lataji’s voice and soul are timeless’
Lata
Lata will live for ever
Lata
‘I am very grateful to God that success did not turn my head’
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Tiger 3: Fresh details emerge on the last schedule of…
John Abraham nabs rights to Force franchise; Force 3 on…
Dharmendra, Sunny and Bobby Deol to film Apne 2 in…
Devi Sri Prasad: Meet the man behind the chartbuster song…
Neha Dhupia on essaying the role of a pregnant cop…
Coca-Cola’s bottlers to invest up to $500 in India annually
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE