Website Logo
  • Saturday, June 05, 2021
Trending Now:  
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 344,082
Total Cases 28,694,879
Today's Fatalities 3,380
Today's Cases 120,529
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 344,082
Total Cases 28,694,879
Today's Fatalities 3,380
Today's Cases 120,529

News

Despite its economic means, Pakistan has done enough for the environment, says Khan

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.(Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

By: SwatiRana

PAKISTAN had done more than any other countries in the world to combat global warming relative to its economic means, said prime minister Imran Khan on Friday (4).

Pakistan, this year’s host of the United Nations’ annual World Environment Day on June 5, is among the countries worst affected by climate change, having been regularly hit by devastating floods in recent years, displacing hundreds of thousands of people and destroying swathes of agricultural land.

“Has the developed world done enough: The answer is no,” Khan said in an interview with Reuters at his official residence in Islamabad. “Emissions are from the rich countries. And I think they know they haven’t done enough.”

This year’s World Environment Day will serve as the launch of the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration, calling for urgent action to revive damaged ecosystems.

Under Khan, Pakistan has undertaken many restoration projects, including a 10 billion tree-planting drive. This week Khan planted the billionth tree in that drive.

The UN Environment Programme (UNEP) said in a report released on Friday (4) that over the last five years Pakistan had experienced an environmental turnaround after years of decline in its natural capital, but added more needed to be done.

Khan said developing countries like Pakistan had done “more than enough” to combat global warming and climate change despite having limited budgets and an array of problems to deal with such as in education and health.

“To take so much money out as we did – proportionate to our GDP and available income – I think Pakistan has done more than any country in the world,” he said.

Aside from ecological restoration projects, Pakistan has also recently become active on the global green finance market, looking to access finance for environmentally friendly projects and decrease its reliance on fossil fuels.

Khan said global green financing and the valuation of natural assets provided good incentives to the developing world to protect the environment.

“If you can prove to the people that by protecting your environment you can actually gain something as well, that means you have more buy-in from the people,” he said. “Remember: hungry people do not really care for the environment.”

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
HH Pujya Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji’s birthday celebrations held at Parmarth Niketan Ashram
PAKISTAN
Pakistan urges IMF to reduce petroleum levy 
News
Ready for talks even if India has roadmap to restore Kashmir’s status: Imran Khan
News
Bangladesh arrests sex traffickers who lured women on TikTok
News
India to build six submarines to counter China’s maritime capabilities
US
US gives £46 m aid to seven TB burden countries
News
Britain set to speed-up Covid jabs amid fear of ‘Plan B to delay…
News
‘Vaccine confidence more than tripled in minority ethnic after NHS campaign’
US
US lawmakers hail move to send Covid vaccines to India, other countries
News
Facebook teams up with Asia Foundation to combat online hate
News
Rohingya refugee vessel disembarks off Indonesian coast
UK
Asian boy, 11, gets Point Of Light award
Eastern Eye

Videos

#WeSupportSamantha trends on Twitter ahead of the release of Samantha…
Sherni Trailer Review | Vidya Balan | Amit Masurkar |…
Jagame Thandhiram Trailer Review | Dhanush | Aishwarya Lekshmi |…

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Amitabh Bachchan to collaborate with Ram Gopal Varma once again?
HH Pujya Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji’s birthday celebrations held at Parmarth…
No Prem Kahani for Karan Johar?
Finance ministers from G7 group confident of striking tax deal
Pakistan urges IMF to reduce petroleum levy 
Despite its economic means, Pakistan has done enough for the…