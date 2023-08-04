Website Logo
  • Friday, August 04, 2023
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

Denmark bolsters border control following Qu’ran burnings

The burnings of the Muslim holy book by anti-Islam activists in both Denmark and Sweden have sparked outrage in the Muslim world

The burnings of the Muslim holy book by anti-Islam activists in both Denmark and Sweden have sparked outrage in the Muslim world – People demonstrate against the desecration of the Koran in Denmark, in Sanaa, Yemen July 24, 2023. Image Credit: REUTERS

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

Denmark’s government has announced the tightening of border controls as a measure to enhance domestic security and prevent the entry of unwanted individuals into the country.

This decision comes in the wake of Qu’ran burnings and similar actions, which have led to concerns about potential revenge attacks.

Sweden had also taken a similar step earlier in the week.

The burnings of the Muslim holy book by anti-Islam activists in both Denmark and Sweden have sparked outrage in the Muslim world and prompted calls for government intervention to prohibit such acts.

“Authorities have today concluded that it is necessary at this time to increase the focus on who is entering Denmark, in order to respond to the specific and current threats,” the Danish justice ministry said in a statement late on Thursday (03).

In the past week, a small group of Danish far-right activists has deliberately burned at least ten copies of the Qu’ran.

They have announced intentions to conduct further burnings during upcoming demonstrations, with two planned for Friday and three more events over the weekend.

Both the Danish and Swedish governments have expressed strong condemnation of these actions and are contemplating the implementation of new legislation to prevent similar incidents.

However, critics within the respective countries argue that enacting such laws could potentially infringe upon the constitutionally protected freedom of speech.

Denmark’s tighter border controls will initially be in place until Aug. 10.

“The recent Qu’ran burnings have, as the security police have said, affected the current security situation,” justice minister Peter Hummelgaard said.

The decision to tighten border controls with more checks of travellers arriving in Denmark follows a similar move by Sweden.

Danish prime minister Mette Frederiksen late on Thursday said religious texts should not be burned.

“I think it would be wrong if someone stood there and burned the Bible. I also don’t think we should burn the Torah for the sake of those who belong to the Jewish faith,” Frederiksen told public broadcaster DR.

Muslims view the Qu’ran as the literal word of God and actual or alleged desecration of the holy book often sparks protests in the Muslim world.

(Reuters)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

INDIA
India’s top court stays Rahul Gandhi’s defamation conviction
News
Indian American judge presides over Trump’s court appearance
News
Khan unveils new support over London Ulez charge
News
Activists arrested after covering Sunak’s home in black
News
Stories of forgotten Indian labourers will be told again
News
Pakistan’s rice exporters benefit from India’s export ban
HEADLINE STORY
Danish opposition parties oppose move to prohibit Qu’ran burnings
INDIA
Court allows survey of disputed mosque in India’s Varanasi
HEADLINE STORY
Vinay Patel, Milli Bhatia pay heartfelt tribute to Abdul Shayek
HEADLINE STORY
Cheetah deaths in India linked to formation of thick coats of fur
HEADLINE STORY
Bank of England hikes rate again
HEADLINE STORY
Exiled Bangladesh opposition chief sentenced for graft
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW