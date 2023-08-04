Denmark bolsters border control following Qu’ran burnings

The burnings of the Muslim holy book by anti-Islam activists in both Denmark and Sweden have sparked outrage in the Muslim world – People demonstrate against the desecration of the Koran in Denmark, in Sanaa, Yemen July 24, 2023. Image Credit: REUTERS

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

Denmark’s government has announced the tightening of border controls as a measure to enhance domestic security and prevent the entry of unwanted individuals into the country.

This decision comes in the wake of Qu’ran burnings and similar actions, which have led to concerns about potential revenge attacks.

Sweden had also taken a similar step earlier in the week.

The burnings of the Muslim holy book by anti-Islam activists in both Denmark and Sweden have sparked outrage in the Muslim world and prompted calls for government intervention to prohibit such acts.

“Authorities have today concluded that it is necessary at this time to increase the focus on who is entering Denmark, in order to respond to the specific and current threats,” the Danish justice ministry said in a statement late on Thursday (03).

In the past week, a small group of Danish far-right activists has deliberately burned at least ten copies of the Qu’ran.

They have announced intentions to conduct further burnings during upcoming demonstrations, with two planned for Friday and three more events over the weekend.

Both the Danish and Swedish governments have expressed strong condemnation of these actions and are contemplating the implementation of new legislation to prevent similar incidents.

However, critics within the respective countries argue that enacting such laws could potentially infringe upon the constitutionally protected freedom of speech.

Denmark’s tighter border controls will initially be in place until Aug. 10.

“The recent Qu’ran burnings have, as the security police have said, affected the current security situation,” justice minister Peter Hummelgaard said.

The decision to tighten border controls with more checks of travellers arriving in Denmark follows a similar move by Sweden.

Danish prime minister Mette Frederiksen late on Thursday said religious texts should not be burned.

“I think it would be wrong if someone stood there and burned the Bible. I also don’t think we should burn the Torah for the sake of those who belong to the Jewish faith,” Frederiksen told public broadcaster DR.

Muslims view the Qu’ran as the literal word of God and actual or alleged desecration of the holy book often sparks protests in the Muslim world.

(Reuters)