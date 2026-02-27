Democracy Volunteers report high levels of family voting at Gorton and Denton by-election

Skip to content
Getty Images
Ashya Rose
By Ashya RoseFeb 27, 2026
Highlights

  • Democracy Volunteers reported family voting in 68 per cent of polling stations observed at the Gorton and Denton by-election.
  • The acting returning officer rejected the claims, saying no issues were reported by polling station staff during voting hours.
  • Labour, Green and Reform UK leaders have all responded to the concerns raised by election observers.
Election observers have raised serious concerns about "extremely high" levels of family voting at the Gorton and Denton by-election, with Democracy Volunteers describing it as the worst they have witnessed in their ten-year history of observing UK elections.
Family voting occurs when a family member is seen to be influencing somebody else's vote, including by entering the polling booth with them , an offence under the Ballot Secrecy Act 2023.
Democracy Volunteers director John Ault told BBC "We rarely issue a report on the night of an election, but the data we have collected today on family voting, when compared to other recent by-elections, is extremely high."
He noted that in the recent Runcorn and Helsby by-election, family voting was observed in 12 per cent of polling stations affecting 1 per cent of voters, compared to 68 per cent of polling stations and 12 per cent of observed voters in Gorton and Denton.
Four observers attended 22 of the 45 polling stations, spending 30 to 45 minutes at each. Of the 22 stations observed, potential family voting was reported in 15, with 32 cases recorded from a sample of 545 voters including nine cases at a single polling station.

Officers reject claims

The acting returning officer firmly rejected the allegations. A spokesperson told BBC "Polling station staff are trained to look out for any evidence of undue influence on voters.

No such issues have been reported today." The spokesperson added it was "extremely disappointing" that Democracy Volunteers had waited until after polls closed to make the claims, noting that a central by-election hub had been operating throughout the day in liaison with police, who were present at every polling station.

Political leaders respond

Labour Party chair Anna Turley told BBC Newsnight the reports were "extremely worrying and concerning," adding "That's not what we want to see in our democracy."

Green Party leader Zack Polanski said if any wrongdoing had occurred there should be an investigation but pointed to Manchester City Council's statement that no issues had been reported.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage made more inflammatory remarks, claiming the election was "a victory for sectarian voting and cheating" and raising questions about "the integrity of the democratic process in predominantly Muslim areas."

The Green Party won the by-election, with Labour pushed into third place behind Reform UK.

