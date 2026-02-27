Democracy Volunteers report high levels of family voting at Gorton and Denton by-election

Highlights
- Democracy Volunteers reported family voting in 68 per cent of polling stations observed at the Gorton and Denton by-election.
- The acting returning officer rejected the claims, saying no issues were reported by polling station staff during voting hours.
- Labour, Green and Reform UK leaders have all responded to the concerns raised by election observers.
Officers reject claims
The acting returning officer firmly rejected the allegations. A spokesperson told BBC "Polling station staff are trained to look out for any evidence of undue influence on voters.
No such issues have been reported today." The spokesperson added it was "extremely disappointing" that Democracy Volunteers had waited until after polls closed to make the claims, noting that a central by-election hub had been operating throughout the day in liaison with police, who were present at every polling station.
Political leaders respond
Labour Party chair Anna Turley told BBC Newsnight the reports were "extremely worrying and concerning," adding "That's not what we want to see in our democracy."
Green Party leader Zack Polanski said if any wrongdoing had occurred there should be an investigation but pointed to Manchester City Council's statement that no issues had been reported.
Reform UK leader Nigel Farage made more inflammatory remarks, claiming the election was "a victory for sectarian voting and cheating" and raising questions about "the integrity of the democratic process in predominantly Muslim areas."
The Green Party won the by-election, with Labour pushed into third place behind Reform UK.