Toby Fox issues spoiler warning ahead of Deltarune chapters 3 and 4 release

To help fans enjoy the experience without encountering plot details prematurely

deltarune chapter 3 & 4 released

Fox noted that even the titles of the game’s soundtrack songs could contain spoilers

Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJun 04, 2025
Toby Fox, the creator of Undertale and Deltarune, has issued a final update ahead of the launch of Deltarune chapters three and four, cautioning fans to avoid spoilers and revealing new details about the game’s release schedule.

In his latest newsletter, Fox confirmed that chapters 3 and 4 would be released today (4 June), just ahead of the anticipated launch of the Nintendo Switch 2. Players on the new console will be able to access the game from midnight in their respective regions. However, due to time zone differences, some players, particularly in New Zealand, will gain access earlier than others.

To help fans enjoy the experience without encountering plot details prematurely, Fox advised players to avoid social media, skip viewing soundtrack titles, and stay clear of early-access regions. “Due to current media algorithms, if you're a big fan of the game, it's likely spoilers will be recommended to you no matter where you go,” he wrote.

Fox also added a tongue-in-cheek warning, saying fans in New Zealand might be the first to share spoiler-heavy content online. “Even before the game comes out in your region, the New Zealanders who get the game three hours earlier are probably gonna come directly to your house and start taping thumbnails of Deltarune Chapters 3+4 All Bosses Compilation to the outside of your windows,” he joked.

In addition to social media, Fox noted that even the titles of the game’s soundtrack songs could contain spoilers. He recommended fans avoid looking up track names until after completing the chapters. The soundtrack will be made available on Steam and Bandcamp, with Fox suggesting the Steam version as his preferred choice.

Regarding potential technical issues, Fox acknowledged the possibility of bugs, despite extensive testing. Players who encounter issues are encouraged to report them to deltarune@fangamer.com. He also noted that while updates to fix bugs will roll out across platforms, delays may occur on Nintendo’s systems due to a different update process.

The update closed with thanks to fans who supported the game over the years. Fox encouraged players to take their time and enjoy each chapter at their own pace, suggesting breaks between chapters rather than rushing through.

