Delhi airport is tenth busiest in world

The Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi is ranked tenth and handled more than 72.2 million passengers in 2023

A file photo of Indira Gandhi Airport, New Delhi. (iStock)

By: Shajil Kumar

DELHI airport has been named among the world’s top 10 busiest airports for 2023, according to the Airports Council International (ACI) World.

The Indira Gandhi International Airport in the national capital is ranked tenth while Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport tops the list, followed by Dubai and Dallas airports.

Among the top 10 busiest airports, five are in the US. The others in the list include London’s Heathrow airport (4th spot), Tokyo’s Haneda airport (5th), Denver International Airport (6th), Istanbul airport (7th), Los Angeles International airport (8th) and Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport (9th).

Releasing the list on Monday, the ACI also said the global total passenger forecast for 2023 stands close to 8.5 billion, reflecting a remarkable recovery of 93.8 per cent from pre-pandemic levels and 27.2 per cent higher than 2022.

Delhi airport handled more than 72.2 million passengers in 2023. In 2022, the airport was at the ninth position.

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport handled over 104.6 million passengers last year.

“The top 10 airports representing close to 10 per cent of global traffic (806 million passengers), witnessed a gain of 19.8 per cent from 2022 or a gain of 0.7 per cent vis-a-vis their 2019 results (801 million passengers),” ACI said in a release.

ACI is a trade association of the world’s airports. (PTI)