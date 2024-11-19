Delhi’s air quality remains severe amid dense smog

Air pollution worsens in India each winter as colder, denser air traps emissions, dust, and smoke from farm fires in Punjab and Haryana, despite the practice being banned.

Pedestrians walk along the Kartavya Path engulfed in thick smog, near India Gate in New Delhi on November 18, 2024. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: EasternEye

RESIDENTS in northern India faced yet another day of toxic air and reduced visibility on Tuesday as dense smog continued to blanket the region. Delhi, the capital, reported severe pollution levels, with air quality remaining critical.

Air pollution worsens in India each winter as colder, denser air traps emissions, dust, and smoke from farm fires in Punjab and Haryana, despite the practice being banned.

Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) peaked at 491 on Monday, prompting authorities to impose restrictions on vehicle movement and construction activities. Schools in the city shifted to online classes to mitigate exposure.

On Tuesday, Delhi’s 24-hour AQI reading stood at 488 on a scale of 500, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Five monitoring stations in the capital recorded AQI readings of 500. CPCB categorises AQI levels above 401 as “severe,” posing health risks to all and having serious impacts on those with pre-existing conditions.

Swiss-based group IQAir ranked Delhi as the most polluted city globally, with a “hazardous” AQI of 489. This was a significant improvement from Monday’s reading of 1,081. Experts attribute the discrepancy in AQI scores to variations in scales used by different countries to convert pollutant concentrations.

The India Meteorological Department noted a shift in the fog layer towards Uttar Pradesh, which slightly improved visibility in Delhi. However, in Agra, located southeast of Delhi, visibility dropped to zero metres. Toxic smog has enveloped the Taj Mahal, obscuring the monument for nearly a week.

Efforts to curb pollution have disrupted operations for over 3.4 million micro, small, and medium enterprises in Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi, according to local media reports.

(With inputs from Reuters)