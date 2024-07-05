  • Friday, July 05, 2024
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

Defence secretary Shapps loses Welwyn Hatfield

Grant Shapps was defeated by Labour’s Andrew Lewin in the Welwyn Hatfield constituency in southern England he had held for nearly two decades

Defence secretary Grant Shapps lost from Welwyn Hatfield. A seat he held for nearly two decades. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: Shajil Kumar

Defence secretary Grant Shapps lost his seat at Thursday’s parliamentary election, becoming the most senior Conservative cabinet member so far to be defeated in what is set to be a clear overall victory for the Labour Party.

Shapps was defeated by Labour’s Andrew Lewin in the Welwyn Hatfield constituency in southern England he had held for nearly two decades. Lewin won 19,877 votes compared to Shapps’ 16,078.

Shapps, a loyal supporter of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, had held other cabinet roles, including in departments of energy, housing and transport, and a six-day stint as interior minister under former leader Liz Truss.

The 55-year old former businessman was regarded as being one of the Conservatives best media communicators, often deployed in the aftermath of scandals or to defend the government at awkward times, such as during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He had been staunch in his backing for Ukraine since he was picked to replace Ben Wallace as defence minister nearly two years ago, travelling to wartime Kyiv just a month after his appointment. (Reuters)

Related Stories

News
First seat for Reform, Anderson wins Ashfield
News
Galloway fails to retain Rochdale
NEWS
Labour to win massive election majority, exit poll shows
News
Sunak expected to remain Tory leader if party loses election: Report
HEADLINE STORY
Inside pics of Anant, Radhika’s ‘Mosalu’ ceremony out
News
Voting begins, trends favour Labour
News
Exclusive: Starmer says Labour needs wealth creators as party courts Asian businesses
News
Johnson tries to fire up flagging Tory campaign
News
New poll predicts Labour winning 484 of the 650 seats
News
Economic warnings dominate the final day of campaign
News
Labour will focus on legal migration and tackle worker inactivity: Anneliese Dodds
INDIA
More than 100 people feared dead in India stampede

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Grant Shapps
Defence secretary Shapps loses Welwyn Hatfield
starmer-labour-party
People have voted for change: Starmer
lee-anderson-wins-ashfield
First seat for Reform, Anderson wins Ashfield
galloway-loses-rochdale
Galloway fails to retain Rochdale
Labour to win massive election majority, exit poll shows
Mbappe
Mbappe needs a rival like Ronaldo had Messi, says Michael…