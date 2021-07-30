Website Logo
  Friday, July 30, 2021
Deepika Padukone undergoes intense training to nail action scenes in Pathan

Deepika Padukone (Photo by JOHN THYS/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Deepika Padukone, who was last seen on celluloid in Chhapaak (2020), has a slew of interesting projects in the pipeline. She is presently busy with Yash Raj Films’ much-awaited action thriller Pathan, which reunites her with John Abraham and Shah Rukh Khan after Race 2 (2013) and Happy New Year (2014) respectively.

According to reports, Padukone will be seen performing several high-octane action scenes in Pathan. To make sure she looks thoroughly convincing in all action sequences, the actress is sweating out in the gym for 6 days a week.

“Despite juggling multiple film shoots, Deepika does not miss training for Pathan. The workout includes a mix of functional training and Yoga. She dedicates 1.5 hours of her day towards workout for 6 days a week, keeping one day’s break for rejuvenation. Deepika is also following a strict diet regime, as advised to her,” a source close to the unit informs an entertainment portal.

Padukone had tested positive for the coronavirus in May during the second wave of the pandemic in India. She reported to work soon after recovering from the virus. Speaking about the same, the source further adds, “Getting back on sets after a severe bout of Covid-19 took a lot of emotional and physical strength for Deepika. She is still pushing to get her fitness and health completely back, and is fully committed to it.”

In addition to Pathan, Deepika Padukone is also working on Dharma Productions’ next which Shakun Batra is directing. The untitled film also features Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi in lead roles.

The actress also has Nag Ashwin’s much-talked-about science-fiction film in her pocket. She romances Prabhas in the film, while megastar Amitabh Bachchan also plays an important role in it. The Intern, Mahabharata, and Fighter are some of her other projects which are yet to go before cameras.

