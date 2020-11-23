Deepika Padukone kicks-off her next Pathan in Mumbai

By: Mohnish Singh







According to reports, Deepika Padukone has started shooting for her forthcoming film Pathan. To be helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film reunites the award-winning actress with superstar Shah Rukh Khan after a long gap of six years. The duo was last seen together onscreen in Farah Khan’s successful heist drama Happy New Year (2014).

A source in the know informs a popular publication, “Deepika is all set to start shooting for her next film, Pathan, alongside Shah Rukh Khan. The shoot begins today at YRF Studios itself. The makers have not officially announced anything about the film but work is on in full swing.”

Pathan marks the return of Khan to films after a sabbatical of two years. The superstar last featured in Zero (2018) which was his own production. The film, co-starring Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif, failed to click with the audience and incurred heavy losses for all the stakeholders involved.







Deepika Padukone, on the other hand, was last seen in Chhapaak (2020), a social drama film which had the actress in the role of an acid attack survivor. She joins the shoot of Pathan weeks after completing an untitled film with director Shakun Batra. Also starring Ananya Panday and Siddhanth Chaturvedi in lead roles, the movie has been produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.

For the uninitiated, Pathan is part of Yash Raj Films’ YRF 50 Project which includes several high-profile films with some of the biggest stars of Bollywood. The film also stars John Abraham in the lead role. While Abraham and Padukone have previously worked together on Desi Boyz (2011), the former is going to share the screen space with Shah Rukh Khan for the very first time in his career.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates from the glitzy world of entertainment.











