Decision to lift final lockdown will be driven by data, says Zahawi

Britain’s vaccine minister Nadhim Zahawi. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

THE decision to lift final lockdown measures in England on June 21 will be made after data on infection, hospitalisation, vaccination and new variants are assessed, vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi said on Sunday (30).

“We will share the evidence with the country on the 14th of June to basically explain exactly where we are on infection rates, on hospitalisation, and of course, sadly, on deaths,” he told BBC.

“We have to be cautious; we have to look at the data and share it with the country.”

Zahawi said the government is also thinking about making Covid-19 vaccination compulsory for healthcare workers to stop the spread of the virus in hospitals.

“It would be incumbent on any responsible government to have the debate, to do the thinking as to how we go about protecting the most vulnerable by making sure that those who look after them are vaccinated,” he told Sky News.

“There is precedent for this; obviously surgeons get vaccinated for hepatitis B. So it’s something that we are absolutely thinking about.”