Website Logo
  • Wednesday, August 02, 2023
Trending Now:  

INDIA

Death toll in communal clashes in India rises to six

Police in New Delhi said they had increased security in some neighbourhoods

Damaged vehicles lie on the road in the aftermath of a clash, in Haryana’s Nuh. (ANI Photo)

By: Pramod Thomas

RIOT police were patrolling urban neighbourhoods near India’s capital on Wednesday (2) following a second night of sectarian riots that have killed six people so far.

The unrest began Monday (31) when mobs hurled stones at a Hindu religious procession and set cars alight in the predominantly Muslim district of Nuh, around 75 kilometres (45 miles) south of New Delhi.

Arson and vandalism attacks broke out the following evening in parts of nearby Gurugram, a satellite city of the capital and a key business centre where Nokia, Samsung and other multinationals have their Indian headquarters.

One neighbourhood saw a mob of around 200 people armed with sticks and stones loot several meat shops and set fire to a restaurant while chanting Hindu religious slogans.

Haryana state chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said six people had been killed in the violence and 116 arrested so far.

“Those found guilty will not be spared. We are committed to the safety of the public,” he told reporters on Wednesday.

Two of the dead were security personnel on their way to help contain the unrest in Nuh, state police said.

Police in New Delhi said they had increased security in some neighbourhoods as a precautionary measure.

Local media reports said tensions first flared after prominent Hindu nationalist activist Monu Manesar, a member of the radical right-wing group Bajrang Dal, announced he would attend Monday’s procession in Nuh.

Manesar is wanted by police over accusations that he was responsible for the lynching of two Muslim cattle traders in another part of Haryana state.

The alleged vigilante leader regularly posts videos celebrating attacks on Muslims accused of transporting or killing cows, which are considered sacred by Hindus.

Police said Manesar was evading arrest and ultimately did not join the procession.

Since prime minister Narendra Modi took office in 2014, India has seen numerous outbreaks of violence between majority Hindus and its 200-million-strong Muslim minority.

Critics accuse the ruling Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party of marginalising the Muslim community since coming to power.

Religious riots in New Delhi left 53 people dead in 2020.

And at least 1,000 were killed in 2002 during violence in Gujarat, where Modi was serving as chief minister at the time. Most of the victims were Muslims.

A probe appointed by India’s top court said in 2012 it did not find any evidence of wrongdoing by Modi.

(AFP)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Regulators find ‘violations’ at cough syrup maker linked to Cameroon deaths
News
School dropout wins major literary prize in India
News
Twitter challenges Indian court ruling on content blocking orders
News
China will always stand with Pakistan, says President Xi
News
Tragic crane collapse claims 17 lives in India’s Maharashtra
INDIA
Communal clashes in India’s Haryana kill at least five
News
Women will bear the brunt of extreme heat: Research
INDIA
India will be among top three economies in my third term, claims Modi
News
India open to Chinese investment, says minister
News
BAPS leaders update Modi on Paris temple construction
INDIA
Modi government faces no-trust vote over ethnic clashes
News
India’s opposition Congress pips Modi’s party with most ‘billionaire’ lawmakers
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW