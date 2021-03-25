David Cameron under lobbying investigation

DAVID CAMERON is being investigated after reports said the former prime minister had campaigned for UK government help for supply chain financier Greensill Capital, which collapsed earlier this month.







“The Registrar of Consultant Lobbyists is investigating whether Mr David Cameron has engaged in unregistered consultant lobbying,” the body said in a statement today (25).

A Financial Times report said Cameron lobbied the government to increase the company’s access to Covid-19 loan schemes, months before Greensill collapsed.

Prime minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday (24) he had no knowledge about this development involving Cameron.







“That is news to me. But, any such contacts or whatever will, of course, be registered in the proper way,” Johnson told a parliamentary committee when asked about the report.

Moreover, the future of Sanjeev Gupta’s Liberty Steel was put in doubt after its major financial backer Greensill collapsed. Gupta’s GFG Alliance, of which Liberty is a part, employs around 5,000 people at its more than 30 sites in the UK.

Liberty Steel operates across 12 countries, and is the third largest steelmaker in the UK.







According to earlier reports, officials are drawing up contingency plans if the government needs to step up to save the steelmaker from collapse and also jobs of thousands.

“I share very much the anxiety of families of steel workers who work in Liberty Steel,” Johnson had told in the parliament. “We are actively engaged.”











