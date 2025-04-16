Danish woman leaves behind life in Copenhagen, says 10 months in India changed her life

A Danish woman, Astrid Esmeralda, has captured the attention of social media after sharing how her unplanned move to India became one of the most transformative experiences of her life.

Leaving behind a stable and comfortable life in Copenhagen, Astrid set off for India in search of something more fulfilling. What began as a spontaneous escape from monotony soon evolved into a deep connection with the people, culture, and spirit of India.

In a video she posted on Instagram, Astrid called her time in India “life-changing”, admitting she had never expected her journey to have such a profound impact. “On my 10th month – and this has been one of the best decisions I’ve ever made,” she wrote in the caption. “I needed a change. It felt like there was nothing left for me in Copenhagen.”

Though she had a job she loved, a cosy apartment, and close friends, Astrid said the Danish capital no longer inspired her. “I was so bored with the city. It’s only fun in the summer. The rest of the time, we’re all just waiting for summer. It feels like such a sleepy place.”

India, by contrast, has offered her a sense of renewal and excitement. “Now in India, I feel soooo alive! I’ve fallen in love with a country that’s so diverse, wild, and beautiful. I’ve fallen in love with the culture, the people, and the nature,” she said.

Over the course of ten months, Astrid travelled through Rishikesh, Goa, and Mumbai, sharing snippets of her journey in her video. More than just scenic locations, the trip brought about personal growth and spiritual awakening. “India has shown me new sides of myself, awakened my dreams, and given me trust in my journey. It’s also shown me the real effects of karma,” she added.

Though she plans to return to Europe for the summer, Astrid confirmed she would be coming back to India after the monsoon. “One more month here, then summer in Europe – and I’ll come back again,” she said.

Her story has resonated with many online, with users wishing her well and encouraging her to return to India.

Astrid’s experience is a reminder that sometimes, taking a leap into the unknown can lead to the most meaningful chapters in life.