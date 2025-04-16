Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Danish woman leaves behind life in Copenhagen, says 10 months in India changed her life

Astrid set off for India in search of something more fulfilling

Astrid Esmeralda

Astrid Esmeralda, has captured the attention of social media after sharing how her unplanned move to India

Instagram/ astrid__esmeralda
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranApr 16, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
See Full Bio

A Danish woman, Astrid Esmeralda, has captured the attention of social media after sharing how her unplanned move to India became one of the most transformative experiences of her life.

Leaving behind a stable and comfortable life in Copenhagen, Astrid set off for India in search of something more fulfilling. What began as a spontaneous escape from monotony soon evolved into a deep connection with the people, culture, and spirit of India.

In a video she posted on Instagram, Astrid called her time in India “life-changing”, admitting she had never expected her journey to have such a profound impact. “On my 10th month – and this has been one of the best decisions I’ve ever made,” she wrote in the caption. “I needed a change. It felt like there was nothing left for me in Copenhagen.”

Though she had a job she loved, a cosy apartment, and close friends, Astrid said the Danish capital no longer inspired her. “I was so bored with the city. It’s only fun in the summer. The rest of the time, we’re all just waiting for summer. It feels like such a sleepy place.”

India, by contrast, has offered her a sense of renewal and excitement. “Now in India, I feel soooo alive! I’ve fallen in love with a country that’s so diverse, wild, and beautiful. I’ve fallen in love with the culture, the people, and the nature,” she said.

Over the course of ten months, Astrid travelled through Rishikesh, Goa, and Mumbai, sharing snippets of her journey in her video. More than just scenic locations, the trip brought about personal growth and spiritual awakening. “India has shown me new sides of myself, awakened my dreams, and given me trust in my journey. It’s also shown me the real effects of karma,” she added.

Though she plans to return to Europe for the summer, Astrid confirmed she would be coming back to India after the monsoon. “One more month here, then summer in Europe – and I’ll come back again,” she said.

Her story has resonated with many online, with users wishing her well and encouraging her to return to India.

Astrid’s experience is a reminder that sometimes, taking a leap into the unknown can lead to the most meaningful chapters in life.

astrid esmeraldacopenhagenculturediverse countryfulfilling searchmeaningful chapterspersonal growthsocial mediaspiritspiritual awakeningstable lifedanish women

Related News

UK financial watchdog opens first offices in US and Asia
Business

UK financial watchdog opens first offices in US and Asia

10 iconic TV characters who deserved a spin-off
Entertainment

10 iconic TV characters who deserved a spin-off

Crispello Comeback: Cadbury’s Light Treat Hits B&M Shelves
Food

Cadbury Crispello chocolate bars return to UK shelves at B&M for 49p

US-India-iStock
Asia

US remains India’s top trading partner in FY25

More For You

Scientists capture first-ever video of the Colossal Squid in the deep sea

The captured footage provides a rare opportunity to observe a living specimen in its natural habitat

Schmidt Ocean Institute

Scientists capture first-ever video of the Colossal Squid in the deep sea

In a groundbreaking moment for marine biology, scientists have captured the first-ever footage of a colossal squid swimming in its natural deep-sea environment. The rare sighting marks a significant milestone in the study of one of the world’s most elusive sea creatures, nearly 100 years after it was first discovered.

The colossal squid (Mesonychoteuthis hamiltoni) is the largest invertebrate on Earth, capable of reaching lengths of up to 10 metres and weighing nearly half a metric tonne. It is also the largest known mollusc and possesses the biggest eyes of any known animal, measuring almost 30 centimetres in diameter.

Keep ReadingShow less
Northern Lights

The aurora is expected to be at normal background levels until the arrival of a Coronal Mass Ejection

iStock

Northern Lights may be visible over Sussex skies tonight

The Northern Lights, also known as the Aurora Borealis, could make a rare appearance over Sussex this evening, Tuesday 15 April, according to the Met Office.

A Coronal Mass Ejection (CME) – a significant release of plasma and magnetic field from the Sun – is forecast to reach Earth later tonight, potentially making the aurora visible across parts of the UK, including southern England.

Keep ReadingShow less
What UK TV licence changes could mean for Netflix and Prime Video users

The current funding structure relies heavily on the TV Licence fee, but this model is under review

iStock

What UK TV licence changes could mean for Netflix and Prime Video users

The TV Licence fee in the UK has recently increased, and future changes to the system may also affect people who watch content solely through streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, or Disney+.

As of now, UK residents are required to pay the TV Licence fee if they watch live television or use BBC iPlayer. The fee rose by £5 on 1 April 2025, increasing from £169.50 to £174.50 per year. This equates to approximately £14.54 per month. Those who watch only on-demand content via streaming services remain exempt from paying the fee under current rules.

Keep ReadingShow less
Aldi

Aldi has announced the return of its popular Langham’s Cuisine Doggy Ice Cream

Getty

Aldi unveils new garden range with 40 affordable items – but shoppers must act fast

Aldi is set to roll out its latest garden range in stores from 24 April, with further additions arriving on 27 April and 1 May. With 40 new items on offer, including furniture, accessories, and lighting, the collection caters to all garden sizes and styles – all while remaining budget-friendly.

From Marrakesh-inspired bistro sets to practical furniture and striking lighting features, the new collection allows shoppers to create their ideal outdoor space just in time for summer.

Keep ReadingShow less
‘UK, Take Notes’: British YouTuber Raves About Indian Train Meal

Many viewers were both amused and impressed by the efficiency of Indian railway food delivery

Instagram/ georgebxckley

British YouTuber’s train meal in India leaves him saying, 'UK, take notes'

A British content creator recently experienced a unique moment while travelling by train across India—receiving a food delivery directly to his seat. George Buckley, a travel and lifestyle influencer, captured the experience in a video, showing how a meal ordered through Zomato was delivered to him at Kanpur Central Station during a brief five-minute stop.

Buckley uploaded the video with a humorous caption: "The UK needs to take notes." In the clip, he documents the full process, from ordering to receiving the meal, and thanks a fellow Indian passenger who helped him. “It was great meeting you, my friend,” he wrote in appreciation.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc