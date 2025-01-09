Skip to content
Daljit Nagra departs as chair of Royal Society of Literature

'The RSL has made remarkable strides in the past four years with our increased outreach projects...'

Daljit Nagra (Photo: RSL)

Pramod Thomas
By Pramod ThomasJan 09, 2025
Pramod Thomas
THE Royal Society of Literature (RSL) has announced the departure of Daljit Nagra, a well-known British Indian poet, as its chair at the conclusion of his four-year term.

Amid some frenzied UK media speculation over the leadership of the 204-year-old home for Britain’s literary talent, the charity also confirmed that its director will be stepping down at the end March. It comes in the wake of rows over freedom of speech and accusations that the RSL had failed to speak out in favour of some writers.

“The RSL has made remarkable strides in the past four years with our increased outreach projects, many new prizes, extensive events programme and a significantly improved engagement with the public,” Nagra said in a statement.

“I am proud to have overseen the first ever governance review in our 204-year history – this achievement will improve governance and increase transparency for the future. I look forward to watching the RSL continue to grow and prosper,” he said.

The RSL said Nagra will share the results of its first-ever governance review at its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on January 15 to its Fellowship of writers before elections are held for his role and additional vacancies on the RSL’s Council.

“I am hugely proud of all that I have achieved in my time at the RSL, working for and with brilliant writers across the Fellowship,” said Molly Rosenberg, who will step down as RSL director on March 31.

“I am especially proud of all that has been achieved through the efforts of Council over the years of my tenure, and am grateful for the dedication and imagination of Trustees as well as the incredibly hard-working RSL executive team,” she said.

The RSL credited Rosenberg for overseeing a number of ground-breaking initiatives, including the RSL’s ‘40 Under 40’ initiative which introduced a new generation of writers to the Society’s Fellowship.

“I’d like to extend my heartfelt thanks to Molly and Daljit for their immense contribution to the Society over many years. I wish them well with their new ventures,” said Booker Prize winning author Bernardine Evaristo, RSL president.

In February last year, the RSL referred itself to the Charity Commission following complaints and a governance review by the National Council for Voluntary Organisations was also commissioned.

Following freedom of speech concerns Evaristo wrote in a ‘Guardian’ article in defence of the RSL: “Finally, to the matter of ‘freedom of speech’. There’s no question that the current leadership believe in this. However, the society has a remit to be a voice for literature, not to present itself as “the voice” of its 700 fellows, surely a dangerous and untenable concept. It cannot take sides in writers’ controversies and issues, but must remain impartial… Accusations of censorship and cancellation are unfounded.”

In reaction, Booker Prize-winner Salman Rushdie was among those questioning the RSL not taking a vocal stance in the wake of his stabbing on stage in the US in August 2022.

“Just wondering if the Royal Society of Literature is ‘impartial’ about attempted murder,” he posted on X last year.

As a historic charity, the RSL represents the voice of literature in the UK with “Fellows” elected from among the best working writers in any genre. Additionally, Honorary Fellows are chosen from those who have made a significant contribution to the advancement of literature, including publishers, agents, librarians, booksellers or producers.

(PTI)

