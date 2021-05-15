Cyclone Tauktae to hit Gujarat coast, Modi to review preparations

INDIA prime minister Narendra Modi will hold an important meeting on Saturday (15) to review preparations to deal with impending Cyclone Tauktae, government sources said.

Top officers from across government departments, including the National Disaster Management Authority, will attend the meeting, they said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had said on Friday that the depression in the Arabian Sea is likely to intensify into a “very severe cyclonic storm” on May 17 and cross the Gujarat coast a day later.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has earmarked 53 teams to tackle possible after effects of the storm that is developing in the Arabian Sea.

Meanwhile, the government machinery in Goa has put in place necessary measures to tackle the situation in view of the warning about Cyclone Tauktae, officials said on Saturday (15).

As per the India Meteorological Departments (IMD) prediction, Konkan and Goa are expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall on May 15 and 16 as the weather condition is very likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm.

The Goa Fire and Emergency Services said it has kept its personnel ready to tackle the situation.

“We have kept our force ready to face any kind of eventualities arising out of the cyclone,” its director Ashok Menon told PTI.

The Emergency Services, with its force of 800 personnel, have taken proactive steps in this regard, he said.

“The cyclonic winds and rains that lashed the state on Friday did not cause much damage,” Menon added.