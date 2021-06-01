Website Logo
  • Tuesday, June 01, 2021
Trending Now:  
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 331,895
Total Cases 28,175,044
Today's Fatalities 2,795
Today's Cases 127,510
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 331,895
Total Cases 28,175,044
Today's Fatalities 2,795
Today's Cases 127,510

Business

Criminal case likely against Post Office scandal bosses

(Photo by TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Shilpa Sharma

POST OFFICE executives are likely to face criminal prosecutions after the accounting scandal that led to the UK’s biggest blunder of justice, a report said.

Several senior officials could be charged with corrupting the course of justice over the Horizon computer system scandal, The Times reported, quoting a former lawyer at the government-owned company.

In April, the Court of Appeal quashed 39 convictions of sub postmasters for fraud after it was found that the system, made by the Japanese company Fujitsu, had been faulty, the lawyer said.

Many among the affected sub postmasters were Asians.

It was also revealed that key evidence, which could have proven the sub postmasters’ innocence, was not disclosed during the cases.

A 2013 document, labelled a ‘smoking gun’, revealed that an expert witness had misled the criminal court in several trials, but it became public only last year.

“Everyone involved in the prosecution process has a duty to comply with the rules, and a deliberate failure to comply with the rules usually amounts to a perversion of the course of justice. I can probably name half a dozen people, with hindsight, who should be very worried,” a former legal adviser who has blown the whistle told BBC’s Radio 4.

The comments have triggered fresh demand from MPs for a criminal probe of the scandal.

Meanwhile, the Post Office commissioned Second Sight, a fraud investigation business, to conduct an independent review of the Horizon system.

Ron Warmington, director of Second Sight, said he had “never before, other than dealing with truly evil criminal organisations, come across such behaviour — the readiness not only to throw people under the bus, but to leave people who have already been run over by the bus in pain in order to protect the brand”.

Pressure is mounting on Post Office chairman Tim Parker, who stepped down last week as chairman of the National Trust and finance chief Al Cameron to be sacked over their role in the failed High Court fight.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Caffe Nero ‘struggles to satisfy lenders’ and avoid ‘takeover’ by Issa brothers
News
Delaying Jun 21 reopening would be ‘astonishing’, says British Chamber of Commerce head
BANGLADESH
Retailers, unions agree to extend Bangladesh workers’ safety accord by 3 months
News
Heathrow Airport opens new terminal for red list arrivals
INDIA
India’s economy shrinks 7.3 per cent in 2020-21, worst since independence
PAKISTAN
International groups condemn Pakistani TV host Hamid Mir’s suspension
INDIA
Saudi Arabia commits to meet India’s petroleum demand
News
Switzerland government blames intelligence agency for Crypto AG fiasco
NEWS
Russian Soyuz rocket launches 36 OneWeb satellites after delay
PAKISTAN
Biden orders internal review of US-Pakistan ties
INDIA
Antigua prime minister says India sent private jet to Dominica carrying Choksi deportation…
News
Russia and Pakistan agree deal to build Stream gas pipeline in Pakistan
Eastern Eye

Videos

Jagame Thandhiram Trailer Review | Dhanush | Aishwarya Lekshmi |…
Barkha Singh on Murder Meri Jaan, getting typecast, rumours of…
Huma Qureshi on her web series Maharani, reacts to the…

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Criminal case likely against Post Office scandal bosses
‘Speed up second Covid jabs, delay June 21 reopening,’ urges…
‘China can decide cost of Sinopharm vaccine for any country,’…
‘Donate jabs to poor countries or face more deaths and…
Caffe Nero ‘struggles to satisfy lenders’ and avoid ‘takeover’ by…
Delaying Jun 21 reopening would be ‘astonishing’, says British Chamber…