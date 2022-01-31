Crawley community centre lauded for vaccination drive

A vial of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine is being prepared by a health staff. (Photo by STEVE PARSONS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Sattwik Biswal

A community centre in Crawley which hosted its final vaccination clinic on Saturday (29), has been praised for its efforts.

Alliance for Better Care (ABC), a local GP Federation teamed up with Apple tree Centre and Gurjar Hindu Union to make a Hindu temple in early 2021 as its first site to host its inaugural mobile vaccination unit.

Soon after the Leacroft Medical Practice team relocated its vaccination programme to the site long-term and have since administered 100,000 Covid and flu vaccinations at the venue, the Crawley Observer has reported.

“It is the right time in our programme to hand this brilliant local venue back to the community it serves. What we have achieved together in the past year has been incredible and we’ve forged even stronger relationships with the local community as a result,” Matt Cullis, practice manager at Leacroft Medical Practice was quoted as saying.

He added: “We are indebted to the Apple Tree Centre team, our staff and the incredible volunteers for helping us to reach 100k residents during the past year and making a real difference to their lives.”