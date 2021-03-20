Covid-19: Tale of living abroad in isolation

HEEMA CHAUHAN, 22, of India reached Britain in September 2019 for her management studies at the Cranfield University in Bedfordshire. In 2020, there was a Covid-19 outbreak followed by the first of the many lockdowns in March.







Since then she is stuck in the UK and yet to see her family members.

“I’m looking forward to seeing my family. They are ready to welcome me back,” Heema said.

Her visa expires in March and if she fails to find a job then she has to return to India.







“Given the pandemic, international students have had other barriers and, as I need a sponsorship license for people to hire me, it has really affected my job prospects,” she told BBC.

“I have been looking for jobs in charities, trusts and foundations, but as they haven’t been able to secure funds the way they were able to beforehand, I haven’t been able to get a job in my chosen profession.

“I was really looking forward to getting some experience of working here in UK.”







Heema, currently staying with friends in a bubble says the risk of contracting the virus during travel made her stay back.

“I don’t regret it – whatever challenges that come in front of me – I look at them as opportunities to learn from them.

“The pandemic was something no-one anticipated. I learnt how to manage myself, to keep myself calm in certain situations – when I am alone or when things are up and down,” Heema said.







Like Heema, there are many foreigners in the UK studying or working and have been unable to travel back home since the onset of the pandemic.





