Covid-19: Philippines, UAE ban entry of travelers from Bangladesh

By Pooja Shrivastava

The Philippines has barred travellers from Bangladesh and India after the detection of its first two cases of the Indian coronavirus variant. The country has also barred travellers from Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Nepal from entering. The detection of the Indian variant in the country was disclosed by the Philippines health ministry on Tuesday (11).

The move comes a day after the UAE announced the suspension of entry of travellers from Bangladesh effective from 11.59 pm on Wednesday (12).

UAE’s GCAA announced that those coming from the four nations (India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal) through other countries must stay in those third countries for at least 14 days.

Flights from and through the UAE and heading to the four countries will be exempt, the General Civil Aviation Authority said in a statement carried on state news agency WAM.

UAE nationals and passengers in private jets are exempt provided they quarantine for 10 days and undergo PCR tests upon arrival and on the fourth and eighth days after entering the country.

The other exceptions in the suspension are diplomatic missions, official delegations, Golden Visa holders and businessmen’s jets. Exempted passengers will need to undergo a PCR test no more than 48 hours before the flight. They must undergo a PCR test upon arrival in the UAE and must also undergo a 10-day quarantine in the UAE, with PCR tests on days four and eight of entry.

Cargo flights will continue to operate between the UAE and Bangladesh.