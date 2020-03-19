COVID-19: India reports fourth death from Punjab

INDIA reported fourth death due to coronavirus from Punjab, northern India.

The 72-year old victim had a history of travelling to Germany and Italy, health ministry said on Thursday (19).

He died at a hospital in Punjab’s Nawanshahr district after severe chest pain on Wednesday.

The patient had diabetes and hypertension and tested positive after he passed away.

Reports said that the man arrived from Germany via Italy on March 7.

Following the first death in the state due to coronavirus, the Punjab government has decided to ban the public transportation system with effect from March 21.

The government has also limited public gathering to 20 from the existing 50.

Currently, the total number of positive cases of COVID-19 in India stands at 167 (including 25 foreigners), 4 deaths (1 each) in Delhi, Karnataka, Punjab and Maharashtra.

The country has reported 18 new cases in 24 hours.

A first positive case was reported in Chhattisgarh. Fresh cases were reported in Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka as well.

In Tamil Nadu, south India, authorities have identified what they call is a “domestic case.”

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on Thursday night to talk about steps being taken against the virus.