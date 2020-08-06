 
COVID-19 hospital fire leaves 8 patients dead Ahmedabad


Relatives grief for their loved one outside the mortuary room of the Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad on August 6, 2020, after a fire broke early in the morning in the intensive care unit of the Shrey Hospital killing 8 coronavirus patients. - (Photo by SAM PANTHAKY/AFP via Getty Images)
A blaze in the wee hours at a private hospital here has left eight COVID-19 patients dead, a fire brigade official said on Thursday.

The victims include five men and three women, who were being treated at the ICU ward of the COVID-19 designated Shrey Hospital in Navrangpura area of Ahmedabad, the official said.

Fire broke out around 3.30 am on Thursday, he said. Around 40 other COVID-19 patients at the facility were rescued and shifted to a civic hospital in the city, he said.

“Eight coronavirus patients admitted in the ICU ward of Shrey Hospital have died due to the fire, which has been doused,” said an official of the Ahmedabad Fire Department. The cause of the fire is not known yet, he said.

With 1,073 new coronavirus positive cases, Gujarats COVID-19 tally reached 66,777 on Wednesday. The number of deceased has gone up to 2,557, an official said.

