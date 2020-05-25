COVID-19 claims over 500 lives in Bangladesh

BANGLADESH reported 1,975 COVID-19 infections and 21 fresh deaths in the last 24 hours. With this, the total number of infected has reached 35,585 and the death toll now stands at 501, said Prof Dr Nasima Sultana, additional director general (administration) of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Meanwhile, 433 people have recovered from infections over the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of recovery to 7,334.

Bangladesh on March 8 confirmed the first COVID-19 case and the first death on March 18.

The country passed 79th day of the infections on Monday (25). The infections of 1,975 people in the past 24 hours were record for a single day in the infections in the country. Until April 30, the country’s COVID-19 cases were 7,667 with 168 deaths.

A total of 9,451 samples were tested at 48 PCR labs across the country during this period, Dr Nasima said.

Among the deceased, five were female. Eleven were from Dhaka division, nine from Chattogram and one was from Rangpur division, she said.

The death rate from Covid-19 infections is 1.41 percent while the recovery rate is 20.61 percent, the DGHS official added.

In the last 24 hours, 284 people were put under isolation and 95 have been released from isolation throughout the country.

A total of 4,653 people are currently in isolation throughout the country, Dr Nasima said.

Besides, 55,405 people have been put under quarantine in 24 hours and 265,863 people were so far kept in quarantine in the country, the DGHS official said.

The infections and deaths from COVID-19 increased significantly in the last couple of weeks, especially after 10th week of infections when the government eased the lockdown on May 10, opening markets, malls and mills.