Trending Now

Covid-19 cases in India’s capital could touch 500,000 soon, say officials


Hairdressers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) attend a customer (C) at a hair salon, after the government eased a nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, in New Delhi on June 9, 2020. (Photo by PRAKASH SINGH/AFP via Getty Images)
Hairdressers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) attend a customer (C) at a hair salon, after the government eased a nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, in New Delhi on June 9, 2020. (Photo by PRAKASH SINGH/AFP via Getty Images)

Authorities in India’s capital warned Tuesday (9) that they expect cases in Delhi to shoot up almost 20 times to more than half a million in the coming weeks.

India is easing its national lockdown to ease the devastating economic blow dealt by the virus, but the disease is still raging across the world’s second-most populous nation with around 270,000 reported infections — the fifth-highest caseload in the world.

It has reported almost 10,000 new infections in the past 24 hours with crowded megacities like Mumbai and Delhi the worst hit.

Manish Sisodia, Delhi’s deputy chief minister, said after a crisis meeting that authorities expected infections to soar to 550,000 by the end of July, up from almost 30,000 at present.

“There will be 44,000 cases by June 15, 100,000 by June 30, 225,000 by July 15, and we’ll need to prepare necessary infrastructure accordingly,” Sisodia told reporters.

He said the city of around 20 million people, where hospitals are already stretched and anecdotal evidence suggests crematoriums are struggling, needed 80,000 hospital beds.

Delhi’s health minister last week said that it had around 9,000 beds available for coronavirus patients.

My Laundress
Prestige
stock

Most Popular

Threefold jump in FDI from Cayman Islands to India in FY20 due to low taxes

Malaysia to ask Bangladesh to take back Rohingya refugees found at sea

Covid-19 cases in India's capital could touch 500,000 soon, say officials

UK launches study on virus spread in schools as ONS death tally set to cross 50,000

Indorama Ventures acquires PET recycling facility in Brazil