COVID-19: 40 students isolated in India

IN India, authorities have sent 40 students, who had attended a birthday party at the house of a COVID-19 patient in Delhi, to four weeks isolation.

All students of Shriram Millennium School in Noida have been tested for the virus and sent to a 28-day isolation, the Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said on Tuesday (3).

Two schools in Noida have already shut down temporarily – children of the coronavirus patient identified in Delhi studied at one – while others are taking steps to sterilise their campuses.

They have asked students with cough and cold to stay at home. The school has also postponed exams scheduled on Tuesday.

“School will be closed for a day or two now. During this time it will be sanitised. The process of sanitising the school will take one to two days. It takes more than an hour to sanitise a room, our medical team has told the school about the treatment,” Anurag Bhargava, Chief Medical Officer, said.

On Monday, two positive cases of the virus were found in Hyderabad and Delhi. Both are under treatment.

One Italian was also tested positive in Rajasthan. Reports say that suspected cases have emerged from the Eastern Indian state of Odisha.

A couple, who have a travel history to Singapore, is now under observation.

Meanwhile, prime minister Narendra Modi said that there is “no need to panic”. He also suggested measures to ensure self protection.