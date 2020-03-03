Cancer Research UK
Mental Health Media
Governor (Accounting Experience)
Elephant Atta
College of Policing
Trending Now

COVID-19: 40 students isolated in India


FILE PHOTO: Indian artist Sudarsan Pattnaik puts some final touches as he makes a sand sculpture depicting people wearing protective facemasks with a message reading 'United against corona virus' at Puri beach in Puri. (Photo by STR/AFP via Getty Images)
FILE PHOTO: Indian artist Sudarsan Pattnaik puts some final touches as he makes a sand sculpture depicting people wearing protective facemasks with a message reading 'United against corona virus' at Puri beach in Puri. (Photo by STR/AFP via Getty Images)

IN India, authorities have sent 40 students, who had attended a birthday party at the house of a COVID-19 patient in Delhi, to four weeks isolation.

All students of Shriram Millennium School in Noida have been tested for the virus and sent to a 28-day isolation, the Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said on Tuesday (3).

Two schools in Noida have already shut down temporarily – children of the coronavirus patient identified in Delhi studied at one – while others are taking steps to sterilise their campuses.

They have asked students with cough and cold to stay at home. The school has also postponed exams scheduled on Tuesday.

“School will be closed for a day or two now. During this time it will be sanitised. The process of sanitising the school will take one to two days. It takes more than an hour to sanitise a room, our medical team has told the school about the treatment,” Anurag Bhargava, Chief Medical Officer, said.

On Monday, two positive cases of the virus were found in Hyderabad and Delhi. Both are under treatment.

One Italian was also tested positive in Rajasthan. Reports say that suspected cases have emerged from the Eastern Indian state of Odisha.

A couple, who have a travel history to Singapore, is now under observation.

Meanwhile, prime minister Narendra Modi said that there is “no need to panic”. He also suggested measures to ensure self protection.

Stock system
GG Developers
Sona tours

Most Popular

Coronavirus threat makes Rishi Sunak 'rewrite' Budget

Top 10 favourite songs of DJ Emenes

BAME millennials face higher risk of unstable employment

Coronavirus: Positive cases in India may rise

No consensus on use of corner shop tills as free cash machines