Court dismisses sexual abuse allegations against Coventry priest

The High Court in London has dismissed allegations of sexual and financial abuse against Rajinder Kalia, the priest of Baba Balak Nath Temple in Coventry.
The claims were brought by five former disciples but were rejected in their entirety by Justice Martin Spencer.
In a statement, Kalia said, “The court has shown that this was a coordinated attempt to destroy my reputation and seek financial gain. The claimants repeatedly offered fictitious and fabricated testimonies and showed a lack of respect for court rules and protocol.”
The allegations had been examined by the police, the Crown Prosecution Service, and the High Court, with all three rejecting the claims.
“While I am greatly relieved it is over and will personally reflect on the findings, I need to consider the next steps which will enable my family and I, indeed the whole Mandir community, to finally put this challenging episode behind us,” Kalia said.