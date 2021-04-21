Covaxin neutralises double mutant strain found in India, says research body ICMR

Trending Now

A health staff shows a vial of India's indigenous Covid-19 vaccine, Covaxin, at a hospital in Kolkata. (Photo by DIBYANGSHU SARKAR/AFP via Getty Images)
INDIGENOUSLY developed Covid-19 vaccine, Covaxin, neutralises multiple variants of SARS-CoV-2 and effectively works against the double mutant strain as well, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said on Wednesday (21).

Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin has received Emergency Use Authorizations (EUAs) in India and in several other countries with another 60 in the process.

“ICMR study shows Covaxin neutralises against multiple variants of SARS-CoV-2 and effectively neutralises the double mutant strain as well,” the ICMR tweeted.

ICMR-National Institute of Virology has successfully isolated and cultured multiple variants of concern of SARS-CoV-2 virus: B.1.1.7 (the UK variant), B.1.1.28 (Brazil variant ) and B.1.351 (South Africa variant).

ICMR-NIV has demonstrated the neutralisation potential of Covaxin against the UK variant and Brazil variant, the apex health research body said.

ICMR-NIV recently has been successful in isolating and culturing the double mutant strain B.1.617 SARS-CoV-2 identified in certain regions of India and several other countries, the ICMR stated.

“Covaxin has been found to effectively neutralise the double mutant strain as well,” it said.











