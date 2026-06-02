Cost of living biggest reason affecting summer travel

Highlights:



The cost of living crisis remains the biggest factor affecting travel plans this summer

This was followed by concerns over accommodation costs, airfare prices, safety and geopolitical reasons

A majority of people said they are choosing to travel during off-peak dates to save costs

The cost of living crisis is the biggest factor affecting summer travel plans, according to a YouGov survey of adults in the UK.

A majority of 42 per cent adults surveyed said the cost-of-living crisis was the biggest factor affecting decisions around summer travel plans.

This was followed by 32 per cent citing accommodation costs and 29 per cent citing airfare prices.

Only 19 per cent said safety and geopolitical tensions came in the way of summer plans, while 18 per cent mentioned work commitments and 15 per cent cited the weather or climate concerns.

Out of the 2,089 adults surveyed, 19 per cent said the most common change to summer plans is the decision to choose a domestic trip instead of international travel.

While 18 per cent said they were considering reducing spending during the trip, 17 per cent were selecting cheaper destinations and 16 per cent were taking shorter trips.

To counter increased costs, a majority of 31 per cent people surveyed said they are choosing to travel during off-peak dates.

YouGov said: “The findings suggest that while financial pressures and geopolitical uncertainty are shaping travel behaviour, many households – particularly families with children – still plan to prioritise summer holidays.

“For many, that means adapting travel plans through domestic trips, alternative destinations or higher overall spending.”