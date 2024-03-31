  • Sunday, March 31, 2024
Conservatives may win less than 100 seats: Survey

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks to employees of a bus depot during the launch of the local election campaign, as he visits a bus depot, in Heanor, Britain, March 22, 2024. Darren Staples/Pool via REUTERS

By: Shajil Kumar

Rishi Sunak’s Conservative party is set to win less than 100 seats in the general election and draw a blank in Scotland and Wales, according to a survey published in The Sunday Times.

Around 15,000 people were surveyed by Survation, on behalf of Best for Britain. It indicated that the Tories would win in just 98 constituencies, the worst result in its history, compared with Labour’s 468.

The Labour party is expected to garner 45 per cent vote share with a 19-point lead over the Conservatives (26 per cent).

The survey expects Scottish National Party to win 41 seats, Liberal Democrats (22) and Plaid Cymru (2).

It suggests that even prime minister is at risk of losing his constituency, the new Richmond & Northallerton in North Yorkshire, as his lead is less than 2.5 percentage points.

Another Conservative leader who might lose is Chancellor Jeremy Hunt as he has just a one per cent advantage over his rival in Godalming and Ash seat.

Several other cabinet ministers, including Home Secretary James Cleverly and Defence Secretary Grant Shapps are on shaky ground.

A total of 64 Conservatives and former Conservatives, including former prime minister Theresa May, have already announced they will not fight their seats.

Best for Britain chief executive Naomi Smith said it will be a change election with many voters ‘turning their backs’ on the Tories.

In 2019, the Conservatives had 365 seats, Labour 203, the SNP 48, the Lib Dems 11, and Plaid four.

