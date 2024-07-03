  • Wednesday, July 03, 2024
Trending Now:  

News

Conservative party should rediscover its ‘soul’: Braverman

She said if Tories fail to reconnect with its voters, it would “allow Keir Starmer a clear run at destroying our country for good”

Suella Braverman. (Photo by DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Shajil Kumar

FORMER home secretary Suella Braverman has declared the election battle “over” for the Conservatives and it should now fight to save itself from extinction.

Braverman, who was sacked last year by Sunak after a series of outspoken comments, said the party needed to rediscover its “soul” and move back to the Right if it was to reconnect with voters.

She wrote in The Telegraph that if the Tories fail to carry out course correction, it would “allow Keir Starmer a clear run at destroying our country for good”.

She said the Conservative party’s centrist drift was helping Nigel Farage’s Reform UK.

Braverman – a fierce critic of Rishi Sunak – has been touted as a future leadership contender if the Conservatives are defeated.

Sunak is expected to resign as Tory leader if they face defeat and there will be a scramble for his successor.

Braverman is projected to hold her Hampshire seat of Fareham and Waterlooville and is expected to be one of the contenders.

She said there should be a “searingly honest post-match analysis” in the event of the expected election defeat.

The increase in Reform’s vote share was “entirely our own fault”, she said.

“We failed to cut immigration or tax, or to deal with the net zero and the woke policies we have presided over for 14 years,” she wrote.

Baverman said the Tories need to reflect how a “start-up party, with very little infrastructure, has galvanised the electorate and lured so many of our life-long supporters”.

“Millions of traditional Tory voters simply aren’t wrong. In house after house, lifelong Conservatives are furious with our party. At worst, they feel betrayed and politically homeless,” she added.

Apart from Braverman, the other contenders for the Conservative party leadership include Robert Jenrick, former immigration minister, Priti Patel, former home secretary, Grant Shapps, the Defence Secretary, and Tom Tugendhat, the security minister.

Business secretary Kemi Badenoch is also tipped as a potential “unity candidate” who could lead the party in opposition.

Related Stories

News
Conservatives admit Labour heading for a big victory
News
Bhole Baba: Preacher at centre of Hathras stampede
News
Exclusive: Starmer says Labour needs wealth creators as party courts Asian businesses
News
Johnson tries to fire up flagging Tory campaign
News
Italian employer who left injured Indian worker to die arrested
US
Salman Rushdie stabbing suspect rejects plea deal
News
Past defeats made me better politician: Anas Sarwar
UK
Anjem Choudary claims ‘Kevin Keegan effect’ in trial
UK
Nurse convicted of plotting hospital and RAF base bombings
News
New poll predicts Labour winning 484 of the 650 seats
News
Nottingham killings: 3 officers face probe over contact with killer
News
India stampede survivors recall the horror

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
braverman-conservatives-loss
Conservative party should rediscover its ‘soul’: Braverman
UK polling station
Conservatives admit Labour heading for a big victory
Bhole Baba: Preacher at centre of Hathras stampede
Exclusive: Starmer says Labour needs wealth creators as party courts…
boris-johnson-tory-campaign
Johnson tries to fire up flagging Tory campaign
Merih Demiral
Turkey beat Austria to set up Euro quarters clash with…