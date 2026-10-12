Conservative Friends of India adds 80 members at party conference event

The Conservative Friends of India (CFIndia) added more than 80 members at an event during the Conservative Party Conference that was attended by nearly 500 parliamentarians, party activists, members and supporters.

The event brought together Conservative Party figures and members of the Indian diplomatic community to discuss UK-India relations, the British Indian community’s contribution to the party, and political, economic and cultural ties between the two countries.

CFIndia co-chair Dr Koolesh Shah CFIndia

Speakers included CFIndia co-chairs Dr Koolesh Shah and Sir Oliver Dowden MP, Indian High Commissioner to the UK Kumaran Periasamy, Shadow Home Secretary Chris Philp MP, Conservative Party chairman Kevin Hollinrake MP and Bob Blackman MP.

CFIndia said its nationwide membership had grown to more than 4,000. The organisation also thanked the High Commission of India for sponsoring the event.

Nearly 500 attended the Conservative Friends of India event. CFIndia

Shah said: "It was an absolute privilege to welcome nearly 500 parliamentarians, activists, and supporters to our Conservative Party Conference event. The extraordinary turnout reflects the immense enthusiasm within our community for both the Conservative Party and the UK-India partnership.





CFIndia co-chair Dr Koolesh Shah with Indian High Commissioner to the UK Kumaran Periasamy CFIndia

"I extend my deepest gratitude to His Excellency the Indian High Commissioner and the High Commission of India for their generous support, as well as to our distinguished speakers and guests who made the evening such a resounding success.

"Welcoming over 80 new members in a single evening is a testament to the surging momentum behind CFIndia. We look forward to welcoming many more as we continue to strengthen this vital bridge between the Conservative Party and the British Indian community."