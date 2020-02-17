Confirmed: Axe falls on Star Plus’ Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum

Many of us still love sitting down with our families and watch daily soaps on television, but nobody can overlook the fact that several shows are leaving our small screens far too soon these days.

There is an increasing number of shows which bid us adieu way before they come closer to their rightful conclusion. The latest one to join the bandwagon is Star Plus’ Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, according to reports.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan V Grover (@karanvgrover) on Dec 14, 2019 at 3:07am PST

Speculations have been rife lately that Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, produced by Sandiip Sikcand, is the latest Star Plus soap to face the axe. Starring Dipika Kakar and Karan V Grover in lead roles, the series began its run on 17th June 2019. It has not even completed a year and the news of it going off-air has really disappointed the ardent fans.

While fans seem utterly bitter about the show ending and are expressing their grief on social media, there has been no clarification from the makers. However, now the lead actor, Karan V Grover has opened up about the same. Confirming the development, he said that the news of Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum bidding adieu to audiences is true. “Yes, it is true. 14 March is last the telecast,” said the actor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan V Grover (@karanvgrover) on Oct 17, 2019 at 1:31am PDT

The sudden axing of the show has surprised everyone, because ever since hitting the airwaves, it has been generating decent TRPs for the channel. But looks like the channel has decided to replace Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum with another promising outing which might be announced soon.

Whether Star Plus has unceremoniously shown the doors or had an exit plan already in place for Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum is still unknown. What all we know is that the series will air its final episode on 14th March, 2020.