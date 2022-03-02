Website Logo
  Wednesday, March 02, 2022
INDIA

Condemn Russia’s Ukraine invasion, urges India’s opposition

Christian devotees hold placards protesting against Russia’s invasion over Ukraine, at San Thome Cathedral Basilica in Chennai on March 2, 2022. (Photo by ARUN SANKAR/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

INDIA’s opposition on Wednesday (2) stepped up pressure on the government to condemn the Russian invasion of Ukraine, a day after an Indian student died during shelling in the eastern city of Kharkiv.

India is yet to criticise long-standing arms supplier Russia publicly, instead urging both sides to cease hostilities, causing frustration among its other allies including the US.

Thousands of Indian students remain trapped in Ukraine, leading to calls for the government to step up pressure on Russia to assist evacuation efforts.

“The Government of India should stop its verbal balancing act and sternly demand that Russia stop immediately the bombing of key cities in Ukraine,” said P Chidambaram, a lawmaker from the opposition Congress party, in a tweet.

Kharkiv, Ukraine's second city, has been a target for Russian forces
Indian student Naveen Gyangoudar who lost his life in shelling in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

India abstained in a United Nations Security Council vote condemning the invasion last week, though in recent days it has subtly shifted tone.

Prime minister Narendra Modi “stressed upon the importance of respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of nations” during a call with Polish president Andrzej Duda, a statement by India’s foreign ministry said late on Tuesday.

In addition, India has taken a critical stand privately with Russian president Vladimir Putin, an Indian foreign ministry source said.

Russia has long supported India internationally on critical issues including Kashmir, a territory disputed between India, Pakistan and China, as well as provided the bulk of its military capability.

New Delhi has for decades attempted to lessen its reliance on Russian-made weapons, while keeping the relationship close enough to avoid Moscow aligning more with rival Asian power China.

“India is increasingly uncomfortable with the position that Russia has taken, but it is very difficult for it to voice it in public,” said Harsh Pant, a defence and geopolitical analyst at the New Delhi-based Observer Research Foundation.

Some 60 per cent of India’s military hardware is still Russian-made, Pant said, and a relationship with Moscow is essential to maintain equipment and source spare parts.

(Reuters)

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

