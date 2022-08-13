Website Logo
  • Saturday, August 13, 2022
Complaint filed against Aamir Khan for hurting Hindu sentiments and disrespecting Indian Army in his latest film Laal Singh Chaddha

A Delhi-based lawyer has filed a complaint against Aamir Khan, Advait Chandan, Paramount Pictures, and others associated with the film.

Laal Singh Chadha Poster (Photo credit: Aamir Khan/Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

With his latest film Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir Khan returned to the silver screen after a long period of four years as he was last seen in Yash Raj Films’ Thugs of Hindostan, which also starred Amitabh Bachchan and Fatima Sana Shaikh in lead roles. Just like Thugs of Hindostan, Laal Singh Chaddha has also been rejected by the audience within a day of its release.

As if the epic failure of his high-profile film was not enough to deal with, the superstar is now in a legal soup for disrespecting the Indian Army in Laal Singh Chaddha.

A Delhi-based lawyer named Vineet Jindal has filed a complaint to the Delhi Police commissioner against Aamir Khan, Advait Chandan, Paramount Pictures, and others associated with Laal Singh Chaddha.

In his complaint, Jindal has alleged that certain scenes in Laal Singh Chaddha have ‘hurt the Hindu sentiments and disrespected the Indian Army’. According to an Indian daily, he sought an FIR under sections153, 153A, 298, and 505 of the IPC.

In his complaint, Vineet objected to a scene in the film where a Pakistani official asks Aamir Khan’s character Laal Singh Chaddha – “I offer Namaz and pray, Laal, why don’t you do the same?”, to which Laal Singh Chaddha replies, “My mother said all this puja-paath is malaria. It causes riots.”

“The statement and depiction in the movie are not only instigating and provoking sentiments but also causes enraged emotions among the Hindu religion followers”, said the complainant.

He further claimed that the statement “Puja is malaria, causes riots” is defamatory to the Hindu community. He also claimed that with such kinds of statements the superstar is trying to create enmity between different groups on the grounds of religion.

