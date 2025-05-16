Starmer backs greater role for pharmacies in NHS overhaul

COMMUNITY pharmacy has a “vital role to play in rebuilding” the NHS, prime minister Sir Keir Starmer has said, referring to a recent announcement of record funding for the sector.

He said ministers want to capitalise on the clinical expertise of pharmacists as the Labour government is determined to fix the “broken” NHS inherited from successive Conservative administrations.

His remarks were delivered in a message to delegates at the 15th annual Sigma Conference in Baku, Azerbaijan.

“This government is developing a 10 Year Health Plan to reform the NHS to make it fit for the future,” said Starmer.

“Pharmacies play a key role in enabling the shift from hospital to community and from treatment to prevention.

“We are expanding their (community pharmacists) role by accelerating the rollout of independent prescribing to support this plan.”

An estimated 33 per cent of pharmacists are currently independent prescribers and, from September 2026, all newly qualified pharmacists will be independent prescribers on the day of registration.

As independent prescribers, pharmacists can take pressure off GPs and A&E services by assessing and diagnosing patients and, where necessary, prescribe medication for a range of clinical conditions, and vaccination programmes.

Hatul Shah

With more independent prescribers foraying into community pharmacy, NHS England plans to commission more clinical services to ensure patients have easier access to care and therefore reducing delays in treatment.

Independent prescribing builds on the Pharmacy First scheme, launched across England in January 2024; it lets patients receive treatment for seven common conditions directly from a pharmacist, without a GP appointment or prescription.

These include sinusitis, sore throat, earache, infected insect bite, impetigo, shingles and uncomplicated urinary tract infections in women.

“The Department of Health and Social Care recently announced a package that will see record investment and reform in order to support the sector,” Starmer told the Sigma conference.

“We’ve agreed with community pharmacy England to increase the community pharmacy contractual framework to £3.073 billion. This represents the largest increase in funding of any part of the NHS – more than 19 per cent across, 2024-2025 and 2025-2026 – which recognises that community pharmacy plays a vital role in our healthcare system.”

Among the 135 delegates were healthcare leaders and pharma industry representatives, who gathered in Baku to explore the theme ‘The future of the NHS through integrated leadership’.

British ambassador to Azerbaijan, Fergus Auld, said there was a huge demand for UK goods and services to support the growth of Azerbaijan’s fast developing health sector.

“With the government here very much focused on reform and investment, I’m proud to welcome all of you, but especially a fantastic business like Sigma to Azerbaijan for this important event and to support companies in expanding into this market,” said Auld.

Olivier Picard

“Sigma’s roots as a family-run business with 45 years of history in north London, growing to hundreds of employees supplying pharmacies across the UK with high quality and well-priced products is an inspiring story of growth in one of the UK’s most important sectors.”

Sigma Pharmaceuticals was founded by Dr Bharat Shah and his brothers Manish and Kamal.

Current CEO Hatul Shah said community pharmacy is becoming “a more integrated clinical and strategic partner in NHS delivery”. However, he stressed that community pharmacy needs more funding to meet the demands of delivering additional clinical services.

The pharmacy contract is still wellshort of the funding level recommended by a recent independent economic analysis of community pharmacy; it found the cost of providing NHS pharmaceutical services in England equated to £5.063bn. The report said nearly 80 per cent of pharmacies are “unsustainable” in the short term, with an estimated 800 having shut in the past four years.

“The recent contract announcement confirms the move towards a servicebased model is real. But, let’s be honest, it’s happening in a climate of flat funding, rising workload and intense workforce pressure,” said Hatul.

“Over the next few days, we’ll hear from people influencing the direction of NHS priorities, regulation and service expansion, but just as important, we’ll hear from you, those delivering care in the heart of community every day.

“This conference has always been about connection and clarity. It’s a space to reflect, to share practical ideas and to consider what comes next, not in theory, but in reality.

Fergus Auld speak on pharmacy’s evolving role

“Sigma remains committed to standing shoulder to shoulder with you, championing your voice, supporting your growth, and helping ensure that community pharmacy not only survives, but thrives.”

In his remarks, National Pharmacy Association (NPA) chair, Olivier Picard, described community pharmacy as “the most human profession that there is”.

Picard, himself the owner of four pharmacies, changed his business model from relying heavily on dispensing medicine to one that provides more services to the community it serves.

“It’s always been about the people, the service we offer, and our communities. I believe in our people and I believe in community,” he said. “When done right, pharmacy is probably the most human profession that there is.”

Picard said healthcare professionals across disciplines should work together to ensure the NHS can cater for the diverse needs of its patients.

“What I’m most proud of is the multidisciplinary approach in our pharmacies. We work with local pharmacists, nurses, paramedics to offer a wide range of NHS and private services,” he added.

“Community pharmacy has worked hard for years to establish themselves. We stayed open during the pandemic when so many others closed. Our future really lies at the heart of the NHS as an integrated part of offering NHS services.”