Community leader Vinod Thakrar celebrates 70th birthday

(From left) Dakshaben Thakrar, Vinodbhai Thakrar, Nanda Ji Mattur and Janki Ji Mattur

By: Eastern Eye

Vinod Thakrar, a distinguished community leader, celebrated his 70th birthday on 31 May 2024, at the Dhamecha Lohana Centre, South Harrow. The event drew an impressive gathering of friends, family, dignitaries, and leaders from various organisations, underscoring Thakrar’s extensive influence and network.

Thakrar currently serves as a trustee at The Bhavan, where he heads Marketing and PR. He is also the chairperson of the Lohana Charitable Foundation, a charitable organisation for the Lohana Community North London (LCNL). His past role as president of LCNL highlights his long-standing commitment to community service.

Known for his dedication to supporting numerous social and charitable organisations, Thakrar is particularly passionate about promoting youth involvement within these groups. His contributions have significantly impacted the community, fostering a spirit of service and leadership.

The AMG team extends heartfelt congratulations to Vinod Thakrar on this milestone birthday. We commend his ongoing dedication to community service and encourage him to continue his invaluable work.