Coca-Cola Christmas truck makes historic visit to Bestway Wholesale depot

Iconic festive truck appears at wholesale venue for first time as Bestway marks 50th anniversary with record-breaking customer event

Coca-Cola Christmas truck

The historic visit marked a defining milestone in Bestway's 50th anniversary year and its partnership with CCEP

Ashya Rose
By Ashya Rose Dec 15, 2025
Ashya Rose
Ashya Rose is a junior journalist with Eastern Eye. She graduated from Mar Ivanios College, Thiruvananthapuram, and holds a PG Diploma from Mathrubhumi Media School. With a strong background in journalism and media studies, she began her career writing for college newspapers and now covers business stories across all sectors.
Highlights

  • Depot footfall surges 45 per cent as Coca-Cola Christmas Truck visits Park Royal for channel-first activation.
  • Customers buying Coca-Cola Europacific Partners products jump 198 per cent during landmark event.
  • Retailers benefit from exclusive deals, workshops and family entertainment at biggest wholesale customer event.

The iconic Coca-Cola Christmas Truck made its first-ever appearance at a UK wholesale depot as Bestway Wholesale hosted its largest customer event at Park Royal on Wednesday, December (10).

The historic visit marked a defining milestone in Bestway's 50th anniversary year and its partnership with Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP), drawing exceptional footfall and setting new records for attendance, engagement and sales.

The event delivered impressive results, with depot footfall increasing by 45 per cent and customers buying CCEP products surging by 198 per cent. Retailers responded with overwhelmingly positive feedback on the activation experience and soft drink workshops.

Kenton Burchell, Group Trading director at Bestway Wholesale, said "This event represents a defining moment not just for Bestway, but for the wholesale channel. We wanted to create something that delivered real commercial value for retailers with one-day deals, exclusive activations and clear, actionable insight ahead of peak trading."

Bringing the Coca-Cola Christmas Truck to the depot for the first time is a major milestone and reflects our collaborative partnership with CCEP, he added.

Retailer engagement impact

The event combined exclusive one-day-only deals with a CCEP takeover across the depot.

Coca-Cola Christmas Retailers and their families enjoyed a dedicated activation zone

Retailers and their families enjoyed a dedicated activation zone featuring competitions, giveaways, sampling, live demonstrations and festive entertainment, alongside a hot food truck and family-friendly activities.

Ruth Fawcett, head of Wholesale for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners GB (CCEP), added "We're delighted to partner with Bestway on this landmark 50th anniversary year and bringing the much-loved Coca-Cola Christmas Truck into a wholesale depot for the very first time created a moment of magic that we were proud to share with retailers and their families.

The day also featured retailer workshops designed to equip businesses with insights and tools for stronger trading performance. Sessions covered category performance trends, merchandising excellence, upcoming product innovation and forward-thinking strategies for 2026.

Established in 1976, Bestway Wholesale has grown to become one of the UK's leading independent food and drink wholesalers, with 62 depots nationwide and a UK turnover of £3 bn.

bestway wholesale retail customer event festive campaign coca cola

